6 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Just like the heroes of this present, Zemo additionally has the potential to be additional developed, and highlighting the day he misplaced his household would assist present a distinct facet of him. As talked about, we all know him as a vengeful antagonist, however it might be intriguing to see that very same particular person as a faithful husband, father and son. Moreover, this may additionally enable us to see the Battle of Sokovia from a civilian’s POV versus seeing it from above by way of the eyes of a god or a billionaire in a metallic swimsuit. Zemo was at all times a metaphor for the collateral harm brought on by the Avengers, and having this scene might finally lengthen that notion.