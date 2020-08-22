6 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Go away a Remark
Though its manufacturing schedule has been delayed, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will nonetheless arrive on our screens in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later. The first Disney+ present on Marvel Studios’ Section 4 slate is about to proceed the adventures of newly dubbed Captain America Sam Wilson and ex-assassin Bucky Barnes. If you already know something in regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or these two characters, then you already know the sequence is certain to be an action-packed and hilarious trip. And with the MCU being as expansive as it’s, it wouldn’t be incorrect to imagine the sequence will characteristic just a few good Easter Eggs.
Plot particulars for the extremely anticipated present are, after all, being saved near the vest, but it’ll possible embody just a few references to previous occasions inside the MCU. And a few of them might additionally assist to push our beloved characters’ tales ahead. So let’s check out some potential Easter Eggs for Sam and Bucky’s subsequent journey:
A Nod To Steve Rogers
In case you’re like most MCU followers, you’re in all probability nonetheless not over shedding Steve Rogers, who selected to return to the previous earlier than returning to the current as an outdated man on the finish of Avengers: Endgame. Nevertheless, what’s nonetheless unclear is simply how conscious the general public is of Steve Rogers’ precise destiny. Clearly, the world is aware of Steve is gone, however was something (except for that hilarious and candy montage in Spider-Man: Far From House) finished to commemorate his legacy?
It will be good to see some type of tribute to Steve Rogers early on in The Falcon and the Winter Solider. This might both be a monument to him or perhaps a information report mentioning that he died peacefully on the age of 112. Any such reference to Steve Rogers could also be bittersweet, but it surely’s robust to disclaim that it might be highly effective to see a statue of Cap, with a plaque studying, “Steve Rogers: The First Avenger.”
A Flashback With Sam And Riley
Sam Wilson is lastly taking middle stage and with that, you’d should assume the present will dive a bit deeper into his private life. This might even embody the primary pal Sam misplaced – Riley. When speaking about his late wingman again in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam nonetheless gave the impression to be reeling from the loss. And now that he’s misplaced one other pal in Steve Rogers (albeit in a completely completely different approach), comparable emotions might nonetheless be resurfacing for Wilson. With all of this in thoughts, it wouldn’t harm to see a flashback that formally introduces Riley.
Together with a scene with Riley would assist to shine a lightweight on Sam’s service as a pararescue airman and additional illuminate simply how deep the connection between Wilson and his wingman was. We don’t essentially have to see his dying, simply one thing to point out the chemistry between the 2 pals. In addition to increasing his backstory, the reminiscence of his comrade may assist Sam to raised course of the grief he’s now feeling over shedding Rogers. Whereas it could appear to be a small thread within the grand scheme of issues, it could simply be very important to serving to Sam Wilson transfer on.
Some Assist From Everett Ross
Once we final noticed Everett Ross, he was serving to T’Challa, Okoye and their allies cease Erik Killmonger from taking management of Wakanda. The former Air Power pilot was on particular project with the CIA in Black Panther and is probably going nonetheless working with him to guard the superior, African nation. However earlier than his adventures with the royal hero, he was working with the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre and overseeing imprisonment of Helmut Zemo.
Ross could produce other issues on his plate for the time being, however that doesn’t imply he nonetheless couldn’t drop in briefly to supply Sam and Bucky with some data on Zemo’s whereabouts. Admittedly, most of this may increasingly come by way of Sharon Carter but, with a harmful felony like Zemo on the free, the JCTC might want all arms on deck. Ross’ position would solely name on him to supply exposition, however it might be a pleasant nod to his debut in Captain America: Civil Battle and will even present us with a quick point out of what’s happening with Wakanda. And let’s be sincere, who doesn’t like to see Martin Freeman pop up in a mission?
The Day Sokovia Fell
Most of us would agree that Helmut Zemo is a scheming, murderous madman who needed nothing greater than to see the Avengers tear one another aside. Nevertheless, he additionally proved to be one of many MCU’s most sympathetic villains. His revenge-fueled path started when his spouse, son and father have been killed through the Battle of Sokovia. We noticed how that state of affairs panned out through the occasions of Avengers: Age of Ultron, however it might be fascinating to see it from Zemo’s perspective.
Just like the heroes of this present, Zemo additionally has the potential to be additional developed, and highlighting the day he misplaced his household would assist present a distinct facet of him. As talked about, we all know him as a vengeful antagonist, however it might be intriguing to see that very same particular person as a faithful husband, father and son. Moreover, this may additionally enable us to see the Battle of Sokovia from a civilian’s POV versus seeing it from above by way of the eyes of a god or a billionaire in a metallic swimsuit. Zemo was at all times a metaphor for the collateral harm brought on by the Avengers, and having this scene might finally lengthen that notion.
Return Of The Winter Soldier E-book
One among smallest – and most vital — plot factors launched in Civil Battle was the Winter Soldier e-book. The manuscript contained a plethora of data concerning the Winter Soldier Program, together with the set off phrases used to activate Bucky Barnes. Once we final noticed it, Zemo used it to immediate Bucky into wreaking havoc on the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre Constructing. And so far as we all know, Zemo nonetheless has it, which suggests it might theoretically reappear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In fact, with Bucky now cured of the HYDRA programming and the opposite Winter Troopers useless, the e-book is virtually ineffective, and you’ll think about how nice it’ll be to see Zemo uncover this when confronting Barnes. Nonetheless, it might be good to see Barnes take possession of the e-book and finally destroy it. Bucky has lastly shed the Winter Soldier identification and completely disposing of the e-book would enable him to formally shut the door on that chapter of his life.
A Callback To The Automotive
Sam and Bucky shared just a few humorous scenes in Civil Battle, however none have been arguably funnier than when Sam refused to regulate his seat for Bucky in that small automotive. In hindsight, it was solely a tease for the approaching clashes the 2 may have transferring ahead. However why not name again to that signature second within the new present?
Not solely was the scene hilarious, but it surely was additionally the primary time Wilson and Barnes instantly exchanged dialogue with one another. Actually, the scene would simply be a pleasant method to pay homage to one of many MCU’s funniest moments. And to keep away from merely rehashing the unique joke, the writers might swap issues up by having Sam be denied further legroom by Bucky. As a result of everyone knows that, deep down, Bucky hasn’t forgotten that sheer quantity of pettiness.
However what MCU Easter Eggs would you wish to see in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Tell us within the feedback beneath! And maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for updates on the present’s launch date, together with different information from the world of TV and films.
