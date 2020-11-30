6 minor girls were being sent to Delhi from Ranchi, ‘Nanhe Angel’ saved by rescuing

Ranchi: The ‘Little Angel’ team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has resuscitated six minor girls being sent to Delhi from Rajdhani Express. The police gave this information The RPF actually formed a team of small angels to protect the girls being sent outside the state for domestic purposes. All the rescued girls are minors and were handed over to Childline Ranchi. After investigation, they will either be sent to their home or they will be sent to a government institution. Also Read – Alert to farmers, will block all routes to Delhi; Police increased security

Amitabh Anand Bardhan, in-charge of Ranchi ARPF said, "The little angel team was carrying out a search operation. Six minor girls were seen while waiting for Rajdhani Express. Inquiries revealed that they do not have parents with them. They were being sent to New Delhi for domestic work. The girls also did not know where to go in New Delhi. Of the rescued girls, four belong to Khunti district and one to Simdega and one to Gumla district. "

The RPF, however, has not yet been able to trace the people involved in human trafficking. It has been told that a syndicate works to send these girls out of the state for domestic work. According to the Ranchi RPF, 31 children have been resuscitated and 10 human traffickers arrested since the formation of the Little Angel on August 15.