6 MLAs of BSP rebel in UP, protest against Rajya Sabha candidate and meet SP Chief

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, 6 MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have revolted. These MLAs have given an affidavit to the Presiding Officer on Wednesday, terming their signatures as proposers in the nomination of the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. After opposing BSP's Rajya Sabha candidate, these legislators have met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BSP MLAs Aslam Chaudhary, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind and Aslam Rini have said in the affidavit given to the presiding officer that their signature as a proposer on the nomination letter of BSP candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha election is fake. He was accompanied by MLAs Sushma Patel and Harigovind Bhargava.

Nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election to be held on November 9 are being examined today. According to sources, the presiding officer will take appropriate decision after considering the complaint of these BSP MLAs.

Explain that despite not having sufficient strength, the BSP has nominated the party’s national coordinator and in-charge of Bihar unit Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha elections. Gautam filed nomination on Monday. But this rebellion of the party MLAs is an open message for them to go directly to another party. It is believed that these MLAs may join the Samajwadi Party after meeting Akhilesh.