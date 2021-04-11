6 Moments From Episodes 15-16 Of “River Where The Moon Rises” That Broke Our Hearts

This week’s episodes of “River Where the Moon Rises” convey loads of ache and little in the best way of levity. The portents of doom sprinkled final week bloom into struggle and revolt, as Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Younger) and Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) resolve to cease manipulating King Pyeongwon (Kim Bup Rae) and go straight for the throne themselves.

Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) is ready for what’s coming and what she has to do to rid Goguryeo of Go Gained Pyo as soon as and for all. However the man who loves her (Na In Woo) finds that he couldn’t presumably have recognized the extent of what he must bear. With out additional ado, these are the moments that had us tearing up this week.

Warning: spoilers for episodes 15-16 beneath.

1. Pyeonggang mendacity to Dal

Pyeonggang’s confrontation with Go Gained Pyo and Queen Jin Bi (Wang Bit Na) was epic, and her ploy ends in her taking down the 2 individuals who instantly caused her mom’s demise. On Dal’s fierce protectiveness of her all through the scene is evidently a supply of power for her. Which is why it comes all of the extra as a shock when he gently says that she lied to him concerning the letter being actual.

There’s a lot that’s heartbreaking about this scene. There’s the tender approach Dal says it, and the way he says it’s okay for her to make use of him in any approach she sees match however to not do it to anybody else. There’s the clear battle in Pyeonggang’s eyes when she sees that he’s hurting but additionally believes that what she’s doing is true and crucial for the nation. Then, there’s the terrible indisputable fact that Pyeonggang’s by no means lied to Dal after their preliminary encounter. She’s all the time chosen to omit the reality as a substitute. Even in episode 6, when she knew she would briefly resume life as an murderer to avoid wasting Tara Jin (Kim Hee Jung) and Tara San (Ryoo Ui Hyun), she merely crept out to do what she wanted to do and return. And as soon as Dal noticed her, she readily admitted what she was as much as.

However this time Pyeonggang actively lied to him by saying the letter was actual when it wasn’t. And regardless of how she justifies that it needed to be executed, that Dal couldn’t preserve a lie to avoid wasting his life, she is aware of that he additionally is aware of that she selected to harm him. And although he’s prepared to take that, it nonetheless hurts to look at.

2. Their bittersweet date

However this isn’t guilty Pyeonggang, as a result of she does make an effort to repair that mistake by taking Dal out on a date outdoors the palace. The pleased couple of outdated lastly resurfaces as the 2 go away the politics, scheming, and infinite backstabbing of the palace for some contemporary air and good old school enjoyable.

They’re so pleased!

Pyeonggang begins to smile once more, and Dal, nicely he’s completely ecstatic. But, actuality comes crashing down once more within the worst of the way. Pyeonggang would possibly go away the palace however the palace by no means leaves her. She discovered the onerous approach in episodes 7 and eight that palace life is under no circumstances easy, and that she has to sink to the extent of her enemies to outlive. So, like Go Geon, Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yu Hwa), and Go Gained Pyo, Pyeonggang can’t cease wanting over her shoulder, specializing in what she’s lacking and what she has to determine earlier than it’s too late. And similar to that the magic is gone and the date is over.

Her dropping the mirror Dal was about to present is an ominous warning as to what’s to return and to how their relationship would fracture. And the unhappy approach Dal stares at it whereas she focuses extra on Go Gained Pyo’s spy exhibits that he is aware of it. By the way, Victory Contents, the manufacturing firm for the present, was inundated with so many complaints about Pyeonggang’s actions that they launched a deleted scene that takes place proper after this disastrous date.

In it, Pyeonggang tells Dal that she finds it onerous to breathe within the palace daily, so she will be able to’t think about how stifling it should be for him. She says she needs she might smile and snigger with him like an everyday particular person, however she appears like she messed that up. She is aware of he’s having a tough time due to how she’s modified upon coming into the Palace. Dal assures her that he doesn’t care about stuff like that. She’s petrified of disappointing him however he tells her to go forward and see if he even blinks at it. Pyeonggang’s fearful however Dal leads her off to indicate her one thing. This scene segues into when he reminds her of the horse he carved her and its which means: that he’s all the time on her aspect. This one’s a hero for the books. What a man!

3. Pyeonggang shedding her mood with Tara Jin

Dal isn’t the one one feeling the change in Pyeonggang. When Tara Jin is insulted by Go Sang Cheol (Yoon Joo Man) for being a Goturk, Sa Poong Gae (Kim Dong Younger) and Dal come to her protection, with the latter delivering a satisfying punch to Sang Cheol’s face. But, Ga Jin is dismayed on the preventing and tells them that this isn’t Ghost Village. As members of the palace they’ve an obligation and dignity to uphold and can’t be seen preventing on the street like rabble, because the infighting might trigger individuals to query the royal household’s power. As honest as her feedback are, they continue to be centered round politics and never round Tara Jin, who has lately misplaced her brother, uprooted her life to maneuver to the capital simply so Pyeonggang can have a buddy round, and was insulted and demeaned by Go Sang Cheol.

Whereas Dal does his greatest to defend his spouse, Jin sighs that he has it the toughest and leaves. Dal tells Pyeonggang that Jin was harm, and he or she does attempt to make it as much as her by giving Jin her freedom: if she needs to return residence or go the place she needs Pyeonggang gained’t be egocentric and cease her. But, Jin stays, regardless of Doo Joong Search engine optimisation (Han Jae Younger) making an attempt to recruit her to return to being an murderer, proving that the individuals round Pyeonggang love her sufficient to miss something. Nonetheless, the query arises as to how lengthy they’ll preserve doing so.

4. Dal goes in opposition to Pyeonggang for the primary time

Dal’s decision to remain agency regardless of what Pyeonggang does is sorely examined when she threatens Yang Chaek (Choi Kwang Je) the chief of Hwangju Fortress together with his household’s lives. Horrified, Dal pulls her away and tries to indicate her that she’s turning into Go Gained Pyo, however sadly, that’s precisely what Pyeonggang needs. To defeat her enemy, she has to suppose like him and play the identical sport he’s taking part in. Making an attempt to be type and upright gained’t take her far and he or she is aware of it.

What’s so terrible about this scene is the best way Pyeonggang defends the legislation and argues that she’s doing what’s proper. Whereas Dal begs for her to indicate Yang Chaek’s household leniency, Pyeonggang argues that as princess she is sure to the legislation it doesn’t matter what that legislation is. It’s an odd argument for her to make provided that she simply used her authority as princess to argue for a tax on the rich (which was what precipitated the insurrection at Hwangju Fortress). And Dal sees it. That inflexibility and willpower to stay to unjust guidelines as a substitute of altering them doesn’t bode nicely, and he refuses to see Pyeonggang stain her soul this manner.

So he does it himself.

There’s no phrases for a way heartbreaking it’s, and the look on his face when he kills Yang Chaek to stop him from being threatened and to spare his household’s lives is so tragic and true to Dal’s character. Pyeonggang needs to avoid wasting a rustic however Dal needs to avoid wasting individuals, regardless of who these individuals are. He sees himself and his tribe within the shattered stays of those revolutions and infinite battles. And he gained’t let anybody harm them greater than they have already got been. Even when it’s Pyeonggang, as a result of he loves her too.

5. Dal’s emotional breakdown

Pyeonggang and Dal’s argument post-Yang Chaek’s demise is tragically true to their character arcs. He yells that this can be a downside between the 2 of them and to cease bringing politics into it, and he or she retorts that she isn’t her as his spouse however as a consultant of the King. Ouch! And as all the time, Dal yields to Pyeonggang. The second he hears that there’s been a sequence of revolts in neighboring fortress, he instantly volunteers to go in and do all of the soiled work essential to quell the insurrection. To her credit score, Pyeonggang does her greatest to make him return to the capital, understanding that that is an excessive amount of for him and that he wants relaxation. However Dal factors out that she will be able to’t be in two locations directly. Pyeonggang personally preventing would depart Pyeongwon and Crown Prince Gained (Park Sang Hoon) defenseless in opposition to Go Gained Pyo and Go Geon. So as soon as once more, Dal dons his armor and fights. Solely, he can’t take it anymore. The struggle, the blood, it’s breaking him up inside and the present does a wonderful job of exhibiting how every successive struggle wears him down till he’s a multitude.

(*6*)

This culminates in a heartbreaking scene with a lifeless rabbit the place Dal weeps aloud, questioning if he killed it. In a approach, the rabbit represents all the pieces good and harmless about his outdated life in Ghost Village. Dal’s innocence is gone. He’s studying precisely why On Hyeop (Kang Ha Neul) requested him to dwell as a idiot, and he mourns these carefree days. Poong Gae and Jin are speechless in sorrow at how a lot that is hurting him. Dal’s a modified man when he returns victorious after these battles. He’s nonetheless the identical type, caring particular person inside however he’s been damaged right into a thousand items. And he’s terrifying as a warrior now.

When Dal returns to seek out Go Geon (who’s gone utterly insane at this level) and Pyeonggang wanting like this:

He loses it and snarls at Go Geon, wanting so homicidal and battle-mad that even Pyeonggang shivers. Go Geon actually places down his sword and lets himself get thrown in jail. That’s how scary Dal is now. And the unhappy factor is, he by no means wished to be that approach.

6. That bathtub kiss

This scene was unbelievable. He’s so clearly shattered inside however nonetheless gently telling her that he’ll all the time be on her aspect.

That is so heartbreaking as a result of it units up what this present is hinting at: that Pyeonggang is aware of the toll that is taking up Dal however will nonetheless ask him to maintain preventing, and that Dal is aware of what this can do to him however loves her an excessive amount of to ever refuse. This doesn’t imply that Pyeonggang is a nasty particular person. She isn’t. She simply has totally different priorities than Dal, and he knew that from the beginning.

Nonetheless, these totally different priorities imply that Pyeonggang gained’t acknowledge simply how essential Dal is till it’s too late. She loves him, however he’s secondary to Goguryeo and defeating Go Gained Pyo. Her targets are laudable and intensely spectacular, however she hasn’t realized that constructing a brand new Goguryeo will imply nothing if Dal dies within the course of. With the present closely hinting at tragedy in each second, it’s unclear if they may truly comply with by and have Dal die, however there’s no denying each of them are on a harmful path. And neither exhibits any signal of stepping again.

Talking of people that don’t have any intention of stepping again, Go Geon and Mo Yong have formally each gone nuts and are decide to change into Goguryeo’s Bonnie and Clyde. As magnetic as they’re onscreen, there’s no redeeming or understanding them anymore. No less than they’ve discovered one another to be insane with.

Mo Yong, you possibly can’ve been so a lot better than this!

We’ve bought Mo Yong about to kill Pyeonggang, Go Geon making declarations of affection to her and utterly forgetting that he was in love with Pyeonggang for eight years, Go Geon all of the sudden tearing up on the considered being king, him getting thrown in jail together with his dad, whom he’s additionally backstabbing as a result of he loves Mo Yong, and we’ve bought Doo Joong Search engine optimisation (Han Jae Younger) on the free, so all the pieces’s a multitude.

Subsequent week doesn’t bode nicely both. We’ve Girl Sa’s (Hwang Younger Hee) desires hinting at Dal’s demise, and he or she’s fearful sufficient to journey to the palace to ask him to return to the village. However the preview exhibits Dal getting offended along with her and in addition exhibits Go Geon nearing Girl Sa’s carriage, which can’t be good. It’s wanting very doubtless that she’ll die and that Dal can be laid low with remorse. With 4 episodes left and Mo Yong, Go Geon, Go Gained Pyo, Doo Joong Search engine optimisation, and King Jinheung of Silla (Kim Seung Soo) to take down (so many enemies!), it seems just like the motion will preserve going robust, because it has so far.

However hopefully, the approaching darkness can be balanced out with moments of peace! Dal wants it and so can we!

