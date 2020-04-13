6 More Wild Stories From Netflix’s Tiger King Spin-Off The Tiger And I

Joe Unique stored folks down by telling them they couldn’t run the zoo

Tiger King is arguably a collection a few trio of huge cat-centric cults, with every of the organizations that includes lots of the recognizable traits – together with hierarchies serving underneath an eccentric chief, and recruitment methods usually focusing on destitute and weak people. Proper alongside these behaviors is leaders belittling their followers as a way to safe their place on the prime, and John Reinke reveals in The Tiger And I that Joe Unique did this continuously. Reinke says that the zoo proprietor by no means acknowledged his contributions to the park and the work that he was doing taking good care of the animals, and as an alternative commonly demeaned him and different workers by telling them that he couldn’t run the zoo, and wouldn’t know methods to if he tried. “He at all times tried to maintain folks smaller than him, Reinke explains within the follow-up episode.