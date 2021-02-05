6 Must-Watch Old School K-Drama Romantic Comedies From The 2000s

With Valentine’s Day simply across the nook, there’s by no means a greater time to pop in a superb previous rom-com! And for those who’re feeling nostalgic, how about revisiting some old skool Okay-drama rom-coms from the 2000s?

Right here’s an inventory of old skool rom-coms which are assured to make you snigger and squee and fill you with all the nice and cozy and fuzzies.

“My Woman”

(*6*)

Joo Yoo Rin (Lee Da Hae) is a lovable con artist with an distinctive expertise for mendacity. She is employed by Seol Gong Chan (Lee Dong Wook), a cool and critical businessman, to impersonate his cousin. Nonetheless, issues get sophisticated once they begin creating emotions for one another.

Written by the well-known Hong sisters, who’ve additionally penned many different common Korean dramas comparable to “Lodge Del Luna” and “Grasp’s Solar,” “My Woman” has the duo’s signature quirky, witty plot and dialogues. It’s entertaining with numerous laugh-out-loud moments.

As for the romance, it’s a traditional case of opposites appeal to. Our feminine lead is bubbly and witty, and it performs off effectively with our male lead’s critical demeanor. He seems to be chilly however he’s fairly the warm-hearted fellow. Add to the image a candy second lead, performed by Lee Joon Gi, with an unrequited love for our feminine lead and you’ve got an ideal rom-com for the ages!

Take a look at “My Woman” now:

Watch Now

“My Beautiful Sam Quickly”

Kim Sam Quickly (Kim Solar Ah) is a proficient pastry chef who works at Hyun Jin Hun’s (Hyun Bin) restaurant. Jin Hun is a callous hotelier with a bent to maintain folks at arm’s size because of his traumatic previous. The two don’t see eye to eye and struggle like cats and canine. With a purpose to get his mom off his again about marriage, Jin Hun will get right into a contract relationship with Sam Quickly as a result of he believes they may by no means fall for one another. However everyone knows how that may go!

Kim Sam Quickly isn’t your typical feminine lead. On high of carrying some further kilos and being 30, she’s hot-tempered and strong-willed. She’s additionally impartial, nice at what she does, and craves love. All of those make her a posh and three-dimensional character. She is relatable as a result of she looks like an actual particular person.

“My Beautiful Sam Quickly” is a rom-com that may make you swoon however extra importantly, it’s going to make you care and root for Sam Quickly in her journey of self-discovery and love.

Take a look at “My Beautiful Sam Quickly” now:

Watch Now

“Princess Hours”

“Princess Hours” reimagines monarchy in trendy Korea. The drama follows the connection between Crown Prince Lee Shin (Joo Ji Hoon), and his bride, Shin Chae Kyung (Yoon Eun Hye), an extraordinary artwork pupil. The two are pressured to marry because of an previous pact made between their grandfathers. As she adapts to her new function and life within the palace, the 2 of them progressively fall in love.

A mixture of college drama, palace intrigue, and contract marriage, the setup for “Princess Hours” is compelling and intriguing. The mix of recent and historic influences within the set design and costumes are a feast for the eyes. The beautiful soundtrack additionally immerses viewers within the romance and majesty of recent monarchy.

The well-developed romance between the leads stays the best half of “Princess Hours.” The drama takes its time to develop their relationship, so by the point Lee Shin and Shin Chae Kyung understand their emotions for one another, it feels well-earned and genuine.

Take a look at “Princess Hours” now:

Watch Now

“Full Home”

“Full Home” follows Han Ji Eun (Track Hye Kyo), a bubbly aspiring author, whose associates promote her home in a bid to settle their money owed. She comes house to comprehend {that a} well-known film star, Lee Younger Jae (Rain), has purchased her home. Although they’ll’t stand one another, they ultimately enter right into a mutually helpful contract marriage. The contract marriage trope may be overused, nevertheless it by no means fails to serve up some enjoyable and cute cohabitation hijinks. How else would you retain two characters who hate one another in such shut proximity?

Our feminine lead is bubbly and warm-hearted whereas Younger Jae is the traditional boastful male lead. What units him aside although is that he’s additionally hilariously petty at instances. The couple’s fixed bickering and infantile antics are undoubtedly the highlights of the drama!

And naturally the star energy! With two enormous stars anchoring the drama, “Full Home” is unquestionably one drama you shouldn’t miss.

Take a look at “Full Home”:

Watch Now

“Couple or Hassle”

A remake of the Hollywood movie “Overboard,” “Couple or Hassle” is concerning the unlikely romance between a snooty heiress and a hardworking handyman. Anna Jo (Han Ye Seul) loses her reminiscence because of an accident and meets Jang Chul Soo (Oh Ji Ho) who she beforehand had a number of disagreeable encounters with. Chul Soo decides to get again at her by pretending she’s his girlfriend so he can deliver her house to do family chores and babysit his nephews.

The amnesia trope is employed right here as a setup for our haughty feminine lead’s character improvement. Whereas Anna softens and turns into much less egocentric because the drama progresses, I really like that she stays true to herself and retains her confidence and trustworthy character. Similar to the viewers, Chul Soo ultimately sees past her brusque exterior and falls for her.

“Couple or Hassle” is one other Hong sisters’ drama, however it’s lighter and fewer angsty than their different works. The drama has loads of humorous and wacky moments, so for those who’re searching for one thing light-hearted and enjoyable to observe, “Couple or Hassle” is ideal for you!

Take a look at “Couple Or Hassle”:

Watch Now

“Espresso Prince”

Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) is commonly mistaken for a person because of her boyish look. Considering that Eun Chan is a man, Choi Han Gyul (Gong Yoo) hires her to work at his cafe. They begin creating emotions for one another, with Han Gyul nonetheless believing that Eun Chan is a man. In the event you’re a fan of rom-coms, then it’s a must to watch “Espresso Prince.” The distinctive and heart-fluttering romance could have you glued to the display screen. What’s extra, the leads have pure chemistry and actually the most effective I’ve ever seen!

Plus the actors are exceptional on this drama. It’s onerous to think about that Eun Chan is performed by the identical bubbly and girlish Shin Chae Kyung in “Princess Hours.” Yoon Eun Hye absolutely embodies Eun Chan, from her mannerism to the best way she talks. Gong Yoo can also be splendid in his nuanced portrayal of Han Gyul grappling together with his feelings and progressively coming to phrases together with his emotions for Eun Chan. The manner his face lights up with pleasure when he’s in love is simply so swoon-worthy. A smitten Gong Yoo is one of the best Gong Yoo!

Take a look at “Espresso Prince”:

Watch Now

The forged additionally lately reunited to share their experiences engaged on the drama and revisited among the well-known scenes on this two-part documentary “My Expensive Youth – Espresso Prince.”

Don’t miss it! Catch the forged’s reunion right here:

Watch Now

‘

What do you consider the listing, Soompiers? Do you’ve every other old skool Okay-drama rom-coms to advocate? Let me know within the feedback under!

Bellyfull is a pop-culture junkie.

At present watching: “Mr. Queen”

Wanting ahead to: “Kingdom 3”