6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Dipi and Pierce kiss as Chloe leaves town

A passionate kiss might sign the beginning of an affair in Neighbours this week when Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) kiss as their respective marriages crumble. That actually is when good neighbours develop into good buddies.

Elsewhere, Ned Willis (Ben Corridor) has his life ruined by crazy Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Brown) yet again, and the Cannings are in disaster because of a sure interfering grandmother…

Listed below are all of your Neighbours spoilers for twelfth – sixteenth October 2020.

Pierce and Dipi’s forbidden kiss

It’s a darkish evening of the soul for two of Ramsay Road’s marriages in meltdown – the Rebecchis and the Greysons. Her tragic miscarriage has pushed Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) additional aside from husband Pierce, whereas drug abuse and deceit have all however destroyed Dipi and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), previously approaching Karl and Susan Kennedy standing when it got here to Couple Targets.

This week, Pierce and Dipi storm off after rowing with their respective different halves and discover themselves searching for solace in one another. All these flirty appears over the beetroot burgers in Harold’s Cafe boil over as the pair ditch the platonics and share a clandestine kiss… Overcoming COVID filming restrictions, Neighbours drafted in Johal’s real-life husband for the close-ups of the smooch. Beats having to pash by means of a perspex display screen.

Chloe leaves Erinsborough

