6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Harlow arrested in shock drugs raid as Mackenzie heads into surgery

This week’s go to to Neighbours sees a shock arrest as Harlow is caught up in a drugs scandal.

In the meantime, Elly will get a stunning provide.

Listed here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 20th and Friday 24th July 2020.

Mackenzie’s large day arrives

It’s a large week for Mackenzie as she prepares to move to the hospital for her gender affirmation operation. However whereas she has been distracted by assembly her household that she by no means knew about, her return to Ramsay Road finds her beginning to really feel nervous. There’s one other distraction on the best way as she quickly realises that Shane and Dipi Rebechhi (Nicholas Coghlan and Sharon Johal) haven’t sorted out their variations following a row over her father. She makes an attempt to heal the rift earlier than heading to the hospital however quickly almost causes one other when she has a misunderstanding with Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) and almost heads into the operation with out resolving it. Fortunately he reveals how a lot he cares and turns up on the hospital in a touching signal of help. As Mackenzie undergoes one thing big, she is comforted by how many individuals care about her and settle for her for who she is. It’s the daybreak of a brand new chapter for Mackenzie.

Shaun takes Elly abruptly

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) tries to place the previous behind her this week and following Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) warning off the reporter that had been hounding her, she feels it’s the proper time to get again into the world. When she spots a gathering for new moms, she debates attending however following some persuasion from Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) she agrees to go alongside. Elly is shocked at how welcoming the group is and feels comfortable sufficient to chill out and reply questions on all that occurred with Finn Kelly (Rob Mills). However when she will get residence she is devastated to find out how the group actually felt about her and her upset results in Shaun making a gesture to attempt to raise her spirits. However Shaun has greater than that on his thoughts and he quickly presents Elly with a proposal that might change her life ceaselessly.

Harlow will get arrested

It’s Hendrix Grayson’s (Benjamin Turland) 18th birthday this week and he surprises Harlow Robinson by insisting that he doesn’t need to have a giant celebration. Harlow is aware of Hendrix all too effectively although and is ready to safe the backpackers as a venue for a last-minute shock celebration. Whereas Hendrix units about having fun with himself and is grateful for the gesture, Harlow quickly notices that one thing is amiss. She, together with Ned and Roxy Willis (Ben Corridor and Zima Anderson) realise that there are drugs on the celebration and so they instantly set about attempting to trace them down. Harlow makes the invention of a bag filled with drugs and panics, throwing them away as shortly as she will be able to. Solely at that second, the police arrive and catching Harlow in the act, she is arrested- by one in all her greatest buddies! Will the actual seller be discovered, or will Harlow be becoming a member of her father as the newest Robinson to be put behind bars?

Sheila makes a stunning confession

Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) has been visibly nervous round grandson Levi (Richie Morris) since he arrived in Erinsborough just lately, regardless of Kyle (Chris Milligan) being thrilled to have his cousin in city. Her boyfriend, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is fast to note that each one just isn’t effectively and begins to quiz Sheila on what it’s about him that places her so on edge. After some persuasion, she ultimately relents and breaks down, telling Clive a darkish secret from her previous involving Levi that she is bound will ceaselessly destroy her household if phrase received out. What did Sheila do? As for Levi, he has issues of his personal following his seizure on the island. Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) who witnessed it reveals concern however when she pushes the purpose that he may have a match on the job, he snaps. Why is Levi maintaining his epilepsy a secret and does it have something to do with what’s upsetting Sheila?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) will get into extra bother at college because of troublemaker Louis (Declan Dennis) who trashes a classroom and leaves Emmett to take care of the fallout. However when the teen takes the blame, how will Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) punish him after they know he was to not blame?

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has a dramatic first day on the job and her first arrest might be one she won’t be forgetting any time quickly: Harlow. However Yashvi finds herself torn between her skilled responsibility and her want to assist a good friend that she is aware of to be harmless. Will Yashvi be capable to assist Harlow, and can she put at her profession in danger?

