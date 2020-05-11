6 Netflix Shows That Are Crazy Expensive To Make

Marco Polo – $90 Million Per Season

There was a time wherein Netflix did not cancel too lots of its exhibits earlier than they completed telling their particular person tales, after which got here alongside the epic interval drama that was likened to Sport Of Thrones, the ill-fated and costly Marco Polo, which in keeping with the New York Instances, value a staggering $90 million per 10-episode season again in 2015.

The present wasn’t successful with critics however followers typically loved the story of Marco Polo throughout his time spent with Mongolian ruler Kublai Khan, however the two-season collection wasn’t sufficient of successful for Netflix and the Weinstein Firm, who collectively, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, misplaced an astounding $200 million on the collection.