6 Never Have I Ever Questions I Still Have After Season 1

Whereas Eleanor and Mary reconciled, Mary ended up leaving once more in hopes of pursuing her goals of being on Broadway. That threw a wrench within the mother-daughter relationship and Eleanor was left to marvel if her mom would ever return. After all, Mary mentioned she wouldn’t stop till she landed a Broadway gig and that may take some time. It could be tragic if she by no means got here again for her daughter, and I’d like to see the place this story goes.