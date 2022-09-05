6 new games launching in September: Return to Monkey Island, FIFA 23 and more

We enter the last quarter of 2022 and the year still has several important releases prepared for the world of gaming. With God of War Ragnarök y Pokemon Scarlet and Purple On the horizon, September started with its own main course: The Last of Us Part 1 -the definitive version to enjoy the first game of the franchise-. But that’s not all, since the month you will receive an interesting list of games that are going to be released and we review them in this note.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

From September 6, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available in early access to players who have purchased a Founder’s Pack edition or have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass. This title, which will be free, will be launched definitively in 2023.

The project will feature different iconic Disney and Pixar characters, and is presented as a mix between an adventure game and life simulation . According to what they already anticipated, Dreamlight Valley was an “idyllic” space in which all those characters lived in harmony until Oblivion came and spread “thorns of the night” all over the place.

The objective of the players is going to be to recover that space and free the different scenarios, inspired by the classic worlds of Disney and Pixar, from the thorns. In parallel, another important point will be the reconstruction of Dreamlight Valley to develop “the perfect neighborhood with a fully customizable layout, creative landscaping and thousands of decorative objects.”

Steelrising

Steelrising going to disembark the September 8 and will be available at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PCs. The players are going to put themselves in the place of Aegis, an automaton dancer who is going to have to face the legions of robots in charge of King Louis XVI. In this context, the proposal of this action RPG is to save the French Revolution.

with an aesthetic steampunkthe game will also stand out for its challenges and characteristics of the soulslike. However, this choice of the creators was not intended as a barrier, but for the title to work as an introduction to the genre: “We want this game to be accessible to all people who want to play it. It’s a good soulslike game that you can experiment with. If you are afraid of that kind of genre, Steelrising will be the first step to start ”.

Splatoon 3

With its premiere scheduled for September 9, in this case we are talking about an exclusive that will only reach Nintendo Switch. It will be the new installment of the franchise that combines the gameplay of a shooter with a fundamental characteristic of Nintendo: reaching the family version of any genre.

Fans of the series can expect to find recognizable items, but with Splatoon 3 They will also receive an unprecedented experience thanks to the incorporation of new weapons, new game modes, new scenarios -with the promise that they will be expanded in future updates-, and upgrades in combat, among others.

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island It was one of the most positive news of the year, with the confirmation of the return of the iconic franchise. If there is someone hoping that this new game -which arrives on September 18- will only appeal to nostalgia, the title will not go in that direction and the renewal will be seen in the aesthetics with a “visual section that is provocative and impressive” , but also in the gameplay to adapt to the most current styles.

“We realized that I wanted We love to build a game that looks forward; that was the inspiration for the kind of art, design and user interface we did. Everything we built was thinking of a game for the future, not dedicated to the past ” told those responsible about this proposal that will seek to generate a new wave of fans.

Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium revealed in the State of Play which took place in March of this year and its release date is already scheduled for September 29. “Once, Ragnarök, the end of time, threatened the kingdoms. Odin, the Father of All, created with the last of his strength a Valkyrie emissary of redemption with the sole purpose of saving a doomed world. Here begins the story of a new Valkyrie”, they anticipate on the official page.

The action RPG of Square Enix promises a new fast-paced combat system that will combine strategy and a combo system that will test the player’s ability to react, all within the framework of a setting that will stand out visually.

FIFA 23

The last day of the month will arrive the title that will close the alliance between Electronic Arts and FIFA. The FIFA 23 -which will be the prelude to EA SPORTS FCthe new name of the popular soccer game- promises to be the best so far .

Through different advances, they have already confirmed that it will have more than 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums -including La Bombonera- and 30 leagues, such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and the MLS. In addition, it would include new features in what has to do with women’s football,

