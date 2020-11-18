6 out of 14 ministers of Nitish cabinet have serious criminal cases registered; Mewalal begins

Patna: The NDA government has been formed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. A total of 14 ministers have been given in Nitish’s cabinet, but criminal cases are registered against 8 of these ministers. According to data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch, 8 out of the 14 ministers in the Nitish cabinet have criminal cases against them. At the same time, there are 6 ministers on whom serious cases are registered. Also Read – Bihar News: Departments divided in Nitish cabinet, know who got which ministry, see full list

Of the 8 ministers with criminal matters, 4 are from BJP, 2 from JDU, one from Hum and one each from VIP. Let me tell you that the new minister Dr. Mevalal Chaudhary is surrounded in the corruption case, in such a situation there was a ruckus as soon as he joined his cabinet, let us tell that in the year 2017, an FIR was lodged against Chaudhary, after which Nitish Kumar also refused to meet him. Also Read – RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari’s big statement- ‘Sushil Modi was not letting BJP leaders move forward, that’s why the party …’

Chaudhary’s name was revealed in the BAU recruitment scam. By the order of Raj Bhavan, an FIR was registered in the matter of appointment of 161 assistant professors and junior scientists. Please tell that Chaudhary is currently one of the richest ministers in Bihar. In his information given to the Election Commission, he has told that he has declared assets worth Rs 12.31 crore. Also Read – Prashant Kishore on the pretext of congratulating Nitish Kumar, said this by tweeting…

Mevalal Chaudhary has one criminal and 4 serious cases under IPC section. At the same time, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahni has declared 5 criminal cases and 3 serious cases before the Election Commission. Jibesh Kumar of BJP has declared 5 criminal cases and 4 cases of serious nature. At the same time, separate criminal cases are registered against the other 5 ministers.