6 Outlander Locations I’d Want To Live With Jamie Fraser, Ranked

Depart a Remark
Within the span of 5 seasons to this point, Outlander has supplied up quite a few attractive and memorable areas which have turn out to be as a lot part of the Starz present as its characters. The sequence has its roots in Scotland, kicking issues off in Season 1 within the Highlands the place the fictional Craigh na Dun first transported Claire Fraser to the 18th century. Since then, Claire and Jamie’s adventures have taken them from the extravagant halls of Versailles to the luxurious Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the place they appear to have settled for good in Season 5.
In fact, not each Outlander location is created equal. Sure locations, just like the battlefield at Culloden or Wentworth Jail are usually not precisely splendid locations to reside and are far too ugly. Apart from, Jamie Fraser himself wouldn’t wish to return there, what with all of the unhealthy recollections they carry for him, and that’s sufficient to maintain these areas off the checklist.
Whereas there are too many locations to depend, there are at the very least six Outlander areas the place I’d wish to reside the remainder of my days with Jamie.
6. Lallybroch
This alternative is moderately apparent contemplating that Jamie started his life right here. It’s his childhood dwelling and the primary place he actually needed to reside in after rising up. The situation itself is non-public, surrounded by a ton of land, but it surely’s shut sufficient to the city to trip in and do enterprise with the locals.
Certain, the place is moderately imposing, but it surely’s additionally an excellent steadiness between a semi-big fort and comfortable dwelling. Jamie can wander round the home or the encircling forest to brood if he should (or suppose intensely, as he’s wont to do).
5. Fraser’s Ridge, North Carolina
Gifted to him by Governor Tryon in change for loyalty to the crown, Fraser’s Ridge is gorgeous by itself deserves. The situation consists of the spectacular view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Yadkin river, however isn’t so near the risks of its cliffs. It is a attractive place to settle in, with a main (if a bit off the highway) location, and a homey really feel that befits my private style and Jaime’s want to put roots.
Plus, it is the primary place that is actually belonged to him in order that’s sufficient. Simply think about Jamie sitting, bare-chested, by the fireplace, wrapped in a blanket, pondering deeply whereas the flames crackle. The realm has bears and generally even strangers passing via, however I would not fear an excessive amount of as a result of Fraser’s Ridge is the place Jamie is in his factor and he’ll deal with it.
4. The Shores Of Jamaica
Ah, sure. Nothing screams romance just like the sandy seashores of Jamaica. This Outlander location from Season 3 — a lot of which was really filmed in Cape City, South Africa — is dazzling and tropical, a stepping stone earlier than the Frasers land within the New World. Jamie match proper into the world of events, politics, and valiant rescues.
What’s extra, the solar is nurturing and the ocean is shut sufficient to wade into, which is enjoyable for a day of splashing round within the waves. I can see it now: ingesting out of coconuts, constructing a hand-crafted out of foliage, thatched roofs, and woven reeds, and Jamie, shirtless on the seaside catching fish for lunch. It will be a phenomenal place to reside with the red-headed Scot.
3. The Stately House At River Run
Fraser’s Ridge is at the moment the place Jamie and his household name dwelling, however River Run — which is definitely filmed in Creiff, Scotland — the place his aunt Jocasta takes up residence, is arguably a much more lovely place. Situated proper on the river, there’s loads of land, and it’s merely splendid for occasions like weddings, gatherings, and different events.
Now, if I have been to reside there with Jamie, we’d begin recent, make the place a bit extra homey whereas retaining to its elaborate magnificence (and clearly not have interaction with something having to do with slavery). Jamie might work the land and hunt, whereas being only a quick trip away from Wilmington to conduct enterprise. Sunsets might be spent sitting on the porch, watching as the sunshine fades on the horizon whereas ingesting some whiskey and wine.
2. The Lavish Palace of Versailles
Naturally essentially the most lavish location on this checklist, who would not wish to reside out their days with Jamie right here? The backyard — the filming of which came about at Drummond Fortress Gardens in Scotland — is to die for, organized and picturesque. A pleasant stroll with Adso the cat at sundown and a fast cease to take pleasure in life and actually odor the roses? Oui, oui, signal me up!
Along with the great thing about the backyard, the halls and rooms of Versailles are simply as unbelievable. The palace is grand sufficient to host events in and full of huge and ornate rooms — similar to the big wall-to-wall library — to wander via whereas getting misplaced in thought. I can simply think about: Jamie sitting along with his wee glasses, studying in entrance of the massive window overlooking the backyard. It’s engaging and homely all of sudden.
1. Craigh na Dun
Look, I’d be remiss to checklist Outlander’s areas and never point out Craigh na Dun. Though the stones themselves aren’t really actual, the situation — which is filmed at Scotland’s Rannoch Moor — isn’t solely essential to the sequence, but it surely’s a stunning spot all by itself. Hear me out: It overlooks mountains, a river, is shaded by fairly a number of bushes, and sits excessive sufficient on the cliff for an outstanding view of the town down beneath.
Sure, Craigh na Dun is made up of a bunch of stones and isn’t really a spot to reside (at the very least historically talking). Nevertheless, identical to Fraser’s Ridge was merely land and forest earlier than Jamie constructed a house there, so too may be accomplished with Craigh na Dun. With some creativeness, a house may be constructed to encompass the stones or be shut sufficient to them. It’s a singular and personal location in between Jamie’s dwelling at Lallybroch and the highway to Clan MacKenzie’s Fortress Leoch and I, for one, would undoubtedly wish to reside there with the Highlander.
New episodes of Outlander Season 5 air Sundays at eight p.m. ET on Starz. As TV seasons start wrapping quickly, make sure to take a look at our full checklist of all the large TV finales arising this spring and summer season.
Add Comment