6 Outlander Locations I’d Want To Live With Jamie Fraser, Ranked

Within the span of 5 seasons to this point, Outlander has supplied up quite a few attractive and memorable areas which have turn out to be as a lot part of the Starz present as its characters. The sequence has its roots in Scotland, kicking issues off in Season 1 within the Highlands the place the fictional Craigh na Dun first transported Claire Fraser to the 18th century. Since then, Claire and Jamie’s adventures have taken them from the extravagant halls of Versailles to the luxurious Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the place they appear to have settled for good in Season 5.