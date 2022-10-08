6 productions with Evan Peters, the protagonist of “Dahmer”

The chameleon Evan Peters before starring in “Dahmer”

Evan Peters he debuted in the world of acting in 2004 when he was very young in the movie Clipping Adam. From there his career did not stop growing and many of his successes are due to the union with one of the most popular showrunners in the industry such as Ryan Murphy. In fact, Peters now leads the list of the most watched series on Netflix with his interpretation of Jeffrey Dahmer, in the homonymous series created by Murphy. We bring you a journey through the career of the actor who has many fictions to his credit.

The series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is an anthology of dramatic horror that he found in Evan Peters to its star actor. In each season the fiction focuses on different horror stories where Evan shone giving life to different characters who could be victims or murderers. Currently the series has 10 seasons in which Peters participated in almost all of them (in 9 seasons) along with his former partner Emma Roberts and the great Sarah Paulson. An acting class in each season where he proved to be a chameleon when it came to playing various roles. Available on Star+.

Trailer American Horror Story: Cult- Season 7: Evan Peters returns to join this anthology series that gave him worldwide fame

In this HBO Max miniseries, Evan Peters Colin Zabel plays a detective who will work side by side with Mare (played by Kate Winslet) in solving the crime of a young woman from the town. This role brought Peters his first Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Colin had an idyllic relationship with Mare that was a mixture of admiration and affection that pushes him into a complex situation. It was one of the great miniseries on the platform that also gave Winslet an Emmy for her role as Mare de Ella. Available on HBO Max.

“Mare of Eastown”: The series starring Kate Winslet as a detective gave Evan Peters a great role for which he won an Emmy

Peters He was also part of the universe of superheroes and participated in two films of the saga of the X-Men with his role as Peter Maximoff aka Quicksilver andn X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014 and then in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016 in which he brought the same character to life. Although both participations were short, her scenes were key to the plot. Peters gave her character a very original look that was far from the one presented in the comics. Recall that this mutant was played in the Avengers saga by another actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) along with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the film. Avengers: Age of Ultron. Available on Disney+.

Trailer for “X-Men: Days of future Past”: Evan Peters collaborated in an emblematic scene as Peter Maximoff

In this Disney+ series, Peters again plays Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s brother, who had manipulated an entire town with his powers. The strangest thing about his role was that Pietro had already died and it was impossible for him to come back. But Wanda as The Scarlet Witch decides to recreate a whole bubble where she feels happy again. She thus takes a neighbor of the town, Ralph, and assigns him the impersonation of her brother. His involvement is a lot of fun and changes the overwhelming weather controlled by Wanda. Available on Disney+.

“Wanda Vision” trailer: Peters as Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother in the Disney Plus series

Peters was part of the first season of Pose playing Stan Bowes. The series, which had three installments, immersed itself fully in the universe of the New York underground culture of the 1980s, where Afro-American, Latino and LGBTQ+ society took center stage. He pose talked about sex, HIV infections, among other topics. Evan was joined in the cast by the great Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore y Hailie Sahar, among others. Available on HBO Max.

The series available on HBO Max with Evan Peters in a large participation

