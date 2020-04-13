6 Questions Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Needs To Answer

Initially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the film that was set to return out in Could 2020. The firing of James Gunn as director ended up delaying the undertaking, and whereas Gunn returned to the Marvel fold, the movie has but to be given an official launch date. In fact, that does not change our want to see the movie, as a result of now we have a number of questions on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that we want answered and will likely be on our minds for at the very least the subsequent couple of years.