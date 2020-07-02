6 questions we need answering when Kat and Stacey return to EastEnders

Forged and crew are lastly again to work on the set of EastEnders as of 29th June, together with Jessie Wallace (Kat Moon) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler) who had each been absent since earlier than lockdown paused manufacturing.

Each stars had been noticed arriving on the Elstree studios sparking hypothesis they’re reprising their roles when the cleaning soap returns later this summer season. Wallace was reportedly suspended in January, though the BBC by no means formally commented, and Kat was swiftly written out in March, when she acquired an pressing telephone name and left Walford claiming she was wanted elsewhere.

Turner has been on maternity depart since final summer season (she gave start to a woman, Dusty Violet, in July 2019) and made her final look on display screen in October 2019.

It’s unconfirmed if the sassy Slaters had been on the studios to movie new episodes or for a gathering to focus on their return, however both manner it’s received us eager about the unfinished enterprise Kat and Stacey left behind that requires resolving – and the thrilling impression of their eventual returns…

The place has Kat truly been?

Did we ever truly discover out who was on the opposite finish of that frantic telephone name that brought about Kat to flee the Vic and abandon Kush and the children? Forgive us, however we don’t assume we did. Regardless of the motive for her hurried exit, we are determined to know the place Kat went after that worrying dialog. Was it to assist Stacey, who had already left city? Little Mo? Lynne? Belinda? Zoe? Perhaps Kat returns with one among her long-lost sisters in tow?

How will Stacey really feel if Martin strikes on with Ruby?

Martin Fowler made his spouse imagine he’d cheated on her with ex-spouse Sonia Fowler to preserve her away from Walford and Ben Mitchell’s threats of reprisals for the assault on Phil Mitchell, so Stace went and received herself a brand new fella. On the time Martin had not truly been untrue, however has since bedded Son and Stacey’s BFF Ruby Allen. Followers anticipate that one-night stand to have blossomed right into a full-on romance by the point EastEnders returns, which is unquestionably going to be awks all spherical…

Is Stacey bringing new man Jerome again along with her?

Mrs Fowler’s new love curiosity Jerome (they met on the varsity run) got here to the Sq. in November 2019 to gather a few of her issues from the Slater home, and had an unsurprisingly tense change with Martin. Stacey requested for a divorce a number of months later and so far as we know her and Jerome are nonetheless a factor – may he be returning as an everyday alongside Stacey?

Might Stacey get again along with Max?

Again to Ruby, and her fling with Stacey’s outdated flame Max Branning brought about some ripples of weirdness earlier than Mrs F left. Their icky age-gap romance is just about useless within the water which suggests Max is a free agent once more, his marriage of comfort to Rainie additionally completed. It’s not unfeasible that Stacey and Max find yourself again in every others’ arms, which might actually rile Martin – and show that Max solely connected with Ruby to make Stacey jealous as she’s the actual love of his life…

Can Kat and Stacey assist Jean?

We’re very, very nervous about poor Jean Slater. As EastEnders ran out of episodes the troubled soul had banished Kush and Huge Mo from the home after their ill-advised intervention, had stopped taking her bipolar medicine and began to assume useless lover Daniel Cooke was nonetheless alive. Has Jean been spending lockdown alone as her fragile psychological well being spirals? Are Kat and Stacey summoned again dwelling to attempt and persuade her her to get the assistance she desperately wants?

Will Phil ever discover out Stacey attacked him?

Mr Mitchell senior nonetheless thinks it was Kat who whacked him over the pinnacle within the Arches virtually a yr in the past, having initially thought it was Keanu Taylor thanks to Ben’s tried framing, however Mrs Moon is protecting for her cousin. Ben and Martin additionally know the reality, and the entire knotty enterprise a ticking time bomb simply ready to go off…

