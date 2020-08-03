6 Reasons To Stream The Harley Quinn TV Show On HBO Max

King Shark is often portrayed as a supervillain, however he’s a kindred spirit in Harley Quinn and even has his family drama to deal with in Season 2. Clayface is charming and fairly theatrical, taking over numerous roles to get intel and sometimes getting a bit too caught up in taking part in totally different characters. Then, in fact, there’s Bane, who is without doubt one of the funnier villains on the present and is consistently irritated as a result of he would not get sufficient respect from his villainous friends like Two-Face or Scarecrow.