6 Reasons To Watch #blackAF On Netflix

To See The Cameos And Visitor Stars

#BlackAF Season 1, Episode 5 incorporates a cameo by Tyler Perry, and he provides his personal perception into the subject of black movies within the mainstream media. His cameo was top-of-the-line in #blackAF as a result of it was each humorous and thought upsetting. He’s amongst many nice cameos, together with one by Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, and Ava DuVernay.

The sequence additionally consists of visitor appearances by Nia Lengthy, Angela Kinsey, Mike Epps, and Kym Whitley. A lot of the visitor appearances and cameos actually add to the general comedic dynamic of the characters, and are enjoyable additions to the present.