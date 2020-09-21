6 Reasons To Watch C-Drama “The Song Of Glory”

Starring Li Qin (“Pleasure of Life,” “Princess Brokers“) and Qin Hao (“The Unhealthy Youngsters”), “The Song of Glory” tells the story of Shen Li Ge, an orphan raised as an murderer, who should be a part of fingers with Prince Peng Cheng in order to place an finish to the reign of corrupted nobles. With a dreamy love story, a powerful feminine lead, attractive manufacturing values, and a fascinating plot, “The Song of Glory” already hit over a billion views earlier than its halfway level. Listed here are a couple of causes why.

Notice: This text was written based mostly on the primary 16 episodes of “The Song of Glory.”

A powerful feminine lead

There are few feminine leads equivalent to Shen Li Ge in Dramaland. Whereas the primary episode definitely suffices to showcase her many skills and undisputed badassery, the next episodes will make you fall in love together with her for her smarts, resourcefulness, and absolute refusal to let anyone step on her. However what’s even higher is Li Ge’s frank, simple character. This lady just isn’t afraid to say what she means or go for what she needs. Greater than that, she’ll ask for an evidence earlier than leaping to conclusions, which is a seldom-seen character trait.

Love and banter

The connection between the primary leads is swoon-worthy in any case. The truth is, their sass, banter, and energy couple dynamic brings again glorious recollections of Yang Mi and Ethan Ruan in “Legend of Fuyao.” These two are equals in some ways, be it preventing prowess, mind energy, or wits, and it’s an absolute delight to observe them work together.

The perfect individuals

The household dynamics on this one will in all probability make you cry sooner or later. Many of the characters are so lovable it’s not possible to not get connected, and their relationships with one another will make you smile and snort and tear up. And possibly cry sooner or later. The icing on the cake? There are a number of units of siblings on this, and their relationships aren’t glossed over: as a substitute, they’re one of many pillars of the drama, and identical to in actual life, they struggle, tease, and assist one another, and we’re so right here for it.

Feminine friendship at its most interesting

Let it even be stated, and that is essential, that “The Song of Glory” additionally sports activities a number of the greatest feminine friendships and solidarity in DramaLand. Actually. We will’t elaborate as a result of spoilers, however do imagine us. Right here’s to hoping these friendships don’t bitter afterward.

Magnificence throughout

The costumes could appear common at first look, however it’s while you look slightly extra intently that you just discover all the fragile particulars that make them memorable with out crossing into ostentatious. In the meantime, the manufacturing crew clearly put some thought into the units, utilizing liberal quantities of operating water and unique ornamental components to make sure that “The Song of Glory” has its very personal, very distinctive decor and environment.

The fights even have very fascinating choreographies. The trouble was very apparent on the subject of these scenes, to the purpose that each certainly one of them has at the least one distinctive ingredient. Clearly, the purpose was to attempt to make “The Song of Glory” stand out as a lot as doable, and we will agree that it’s successful!

An older couple

It’s fairly uncommon in interval dramas to see older {couples} who’re glad and in love with one another. Older {couples} who work together harmoniously, speak to one another as equals, and hug. Older {couples} who get a {couples} poster. It’s fairly uncommon, and all of the extra essential, and “The Song of Glory” managed to present us one thing we didn’t even know we would have liked.

Have you ever watched “The Song of Glory”, or did this submit persuade you to start out it? Tell us within the feedback!

An extended-time nerd and hot-chocolate addict, karoodramas enjoys watching and writing about dramas, fangirling over Tony Stark, and falling down the tumblr rabbit gap. You’ll be able to observe her ravings on Twitter.