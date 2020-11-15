6 sisters gang-raped to see sick mother in hospital, 6 people gang-raped

Agartala / Silchar: The Assam Police on Sunday arrested six people for raping two girls from Tripura in southern Assam’s Karimganj district. Karimganj police chief Mayank Kumar said that a car driver took two girls to the northern Tripura area adjoining southern Assam on Saturday night. Later, the driver of the vehicle and his five associates gang-raped the two girls in an under construction building at Neelambazar. Also Read – Rape with 19-year-old girl in UP’s Shamli district, trying to make 5-year-old innocent

Kumar himself led the campaign to catch these accused. He told the media that both the sisters have identified all the accused. Police said that the girls first reached a safe place with the help of a truck driver and then lodged an FIR at Patharkhandi police station in Karimganj district. Also Read – Woman kidnapped and raped in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Two of the arrested accused are from Tripura and the rest are from Karimganj in Assam. The girls went to the hospital in Silchar to see their mother suffering from cancer. This incident occurred while returning from there. Also Read – Why Mizoram citizens are insecure in Assam, what is the dispute between the two states