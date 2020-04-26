6 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finale Twists Already Revealed By Star Wars Rebels

Go away a Remark
Warning: spoilers forward for the most recent episode of The Clone Wars’ Siege of Mandalore four-parter, known as “Phantom Apprentice,” and all 4 seasons of Star Wars Rebels.
Solely two episodes are left earlier than Star Wars: The Clone Wars involves an in depth, and the tip of the Siege of Mandalore will full the saga of the prequel period. The Clone Wars is now formally in Revenge of the Sith territory, which suggests Star Wars followers know the massive image of what comes subsequent within the galaxy far, distant. As for a few of the Clone Wars characters whose fates had been by no means resolved within the films, followers can flip to Star Wars Rebels for solutions.
Regardless that Star Wars Rebels doesn’t choose up till round 15 years after Revenge of the Sith within the Star Wars timeline, there are sufficient characters current and tales informed to substantiate some twists that must occur earlier than the tip of The Clone Wars.
Everyone knows that Anakin will flip to the darkish aspect, the Jedi will fall because the Empire rises, Obi-Wan can have the excessive floor, and the twins shall be born because of Revenge of the Sith. Learn on for some Clone Wars finale twists that we already know because of Star Wars Rebels!
Main Characters Survive
The occasions of the Siege of Mandalore (to not point out Revenge of the Sith) aren’t the most secure for the individuals on the entrance strains. Order 66 confirms that a complete lot of Jedi are going to die, and the states of Mandalore and the Mandalorians in Rebels show that issues most likely aren’t going to go properly on that planet when the Empire rises. Due to Rebels, we all know some large characters who survive the occasions of Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith and nonetheless have components to play within the saga.
Ahsoka after all survives, and she or he goes on to develop into an agent for the Rise up going by the identify “Fulcrum.” Maul additionally survives, though he’ll lastly meet his everlasting doom on Rebels. Rex survives during the Battle of Endor circa Return of the Jedi, and Bo-Katan has a component to play in Rebels that simply so occurs to contain the Darksaber.
Ahsoka Doesn’t Study About Darth Vader
Maul’s plan to lure Ahsoka to Mandalore and set a plot in movement that may stop the autumn of the Jedi Order and rise of the Empire nearly labored, however Ahsoka couldn’t fathom Maul’s declare that he’d seen a future wherein Anakin turned to the darkish aspect. The tragedy is that Ahsoka might need been capable of stop Anakin from turning into Darth Vader if she’d labored with Maul, though the upside is that Clone Wars delivered a lightsaber duel that rivals something in Star Wars live-action.
Based mostly on Rebels, Ahsoka received’t study Anakin’s flip to the darkish aspect earlier than the tip of The Clone Wars. For a very long time, all Ahsoka knew was that the final time she’d seen Anakin was when he was dashing off to save lots of Palpatine. It wasn’t till the Rebels Season 2 finale (with one other actually epic lightsaber duel) that Ahsoka discovered Darth Vader actually had been Anakin Skywalker.
The Struggle With Maul Isn’t Over
After the epic lightsaber duel between Maul and Ahsoka in “Phantom Apprentice” ended with Maul unconscious and in custody of clone troopers and Mandalorians, Ahsoka was left exhausted and unnerved however triumphant. This wasn’t the tip of Maul vs. Ahsoka, nevertheless, and never simply because they’re going to satisfy once more in Star Wars Rebels. Once they do meet once more and battle one final time in Rebels, Maul dropped an fascinating line that didn’t make a complete lot of sense on the time: “Operating away once more, Girl Tano?”
Ahsoka didn’t run away from Maul in “Phantom Apprentice,” and I doubt he’s referring to her departing the Jedi Order. All indicators level towards one final Clone Wars assembly and presumably a confrontation between Ahsoka and Maul. Whether or not Maul escapes as a result of his personal machinations or he merely is ready to escape the clones after Order 66 is applied stays to be seen.
Ahsoka Will get Her Lightsabers Again
Though Ahsoka did defeat Maul of their “Phantom Apprentice” duel, it wasn’t till after she misplaced each of her lightsabers. In truth, with out her fast reflexes and expertise with the Drive (in addition to Maul giving her one final likelihood to imagine that Anakin will flip), Ahsoka doubtless would have died. Her newly reacquired blue lightsabers are gone.
Or are they? When Ahsoka turns up in Rebels, she’s armed with two white lightsabers, symbolizing her neutrality within the Drive. Except Ahsoka very conveniently finds two different spare lightsabers mendacity round and/or a few free kyber crystals, she doubtless will get her lightsabers again by the tip of Clone Wars and can rework them into their Rebels varieties. Even when she does not get these particular sabers again after her duel with Maul, Ahsoka will get some lightsabers again in her possession by the point Rebels rolls round.
Rex And Co. Take away Their Chips
Solely three clone troopers seem in Star Wars Rebels: Rex, Wolffe, and Gregor. By that time, they’d retired into exile, and Order 66 survivor Kanan had a reasonably excessive response when he realized he was dealing with clones for the primary time in a few years. Rex and Co. weren’t speedy threats to Kanan or Ezra, nevertheless, as a result of Rex revealed that they’d eliminated the chips that compelled the remainder of the Grand Military of the Republic to implement Order 66.
As of the tip of the primary half of the Siege of Mandalore arc, Rex, Wolffe, and Gregor all nonetheless have their chips, they usually don’t even appear to be contemplating eradicating them simply but. Rex confirmed on Rebels that they by no means turned on their Jedi generals, which suggests they eliminated their chips earlier than Order 66 somewhat than after in horror at what they’d accomplished. So, Rex and Co. must be eradicating their chips within the remaining two episodes of The Clone Wars.
The Clones Actually Ought to Have Killed Caleb Dume
For Star Wars followers who by no means checked out Rebels, the looks of a younger Padawan through hologram along with Jedi Grasp Depa Billaba on The Clone Wars may not have meant a lot besides one other doomed younger Jedi. For Rebels followers, although, that younger Padawan was none apart from Caleb Dume, who would survive Order 66 regardless of the perfect efforts of some clones who would have spared the Empire loads of bother down the road in the event that they’d simply killed him then and there.
That’s as a result of younger Caleb Dume grows as much as develop into Kanan Jarrus, an unconventional Jedi knight who helped do loads of harm to the Empire within the remaining years main as much as Rogue One and A New Hope. The boy who bought a quick cameo in The Clone Wars will survive and develop into a central determine in Star Wars Rebels. I’m hoping he makes a reappearance in a Clone Wars model of Order 66, however solely time will inform how a lot the final two episodes will cross into Revenge of the Sith territory.
The remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will launch Fridays on Disney+ to fill within the blanks from the reveals on Rebels. In the event you want some extra content material from the galaxy far, distant to move the time in the course of the watch for the tip, the complete Clone Wars sequence to this point is out there streaming on Disney+, in addition to all 4 seasons of Star Wars Rebels.
Add Comment