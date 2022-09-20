6 Steam releases in the week of September 19 that I recommend you not to miss

One more Monday arrives, and with it a new list of releases on Steam. As always, Valve’s platform is going to renew your catalog with a lot of new releases. Yes, we know that it is difficult to be aware of everything that is cool in the PC gaming space, and that is why today we bring you 6 games which you should keep an eye on during this 4th week of September.

Steam releases in September 2022

Return to Monkey Island





The legendary saga of graphic adventures returns. Directed by the original creator of the LucasArts franchise, Return to Monkey Island comes with a curious facelift, but bringing with it the spirit of the classic graphic adventures of the time that we miss so much.

There Is No Light





Genders) : isometric soulslike

: isometric soulslike Launch : September 19th

: September 19th Steam Page

There Is No Light is a curious take on the Dark Souls formula. With an isometric camera, the game has brutal difficulty and art direction the sea of ​​flashya. In a world where everything has gone to waste, you will have to undertake a long and arduous journey to get your revenge.

Soulstice





Despite its name, we are not facing another soulslike. Soulstice takes its influences from games like Devil May Cry to force you to fight the Wraith, powerful forces that are invading your world. With their frenetic combatyou are going to have to deal with powerful enemies that are not going to give you a break.

Gundam Evolution





Genders) : first person shooter, multiplayer

: first person shooter, multiplayer Launch : September 22

: September 22 Steam Page

The most famous mecha franchise in the world, Gundam, also bets on multiplayer shooters. East free-to-play title It puts you in 6 vs 6 games controlling some of the most famous robots from all over anime. Being able to choose between 12 Gundams, you will also have 3 game modes to enjoy.

The DioField Chronicle





Genders) : RPG, turn-based strategy

: RPG, turn-based strategy Launch : September 22

: September 22 Steam Page

Square Enix continues to bet on strategy RPGs. Although there is still time for Tactics Ogre: Reborn (which I strongly recommend you take a look at), this title mixes a lot of politicking with RPG mechanics and the best of turn-based strategy. Having tried their demo, it is a game with an original and solid system that is worth considering.

Shovel Knight Dig





Shovel Knight is still taking a break from platforming, but that doesn’t mean his new game is any less cool. With Dig, Yacht Club makes you dig and have a hard time not to die in its new roguelike adventure. If what you want is a game with charisma and quick gamesyou should not miss this title.