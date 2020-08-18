6 Suicides in 2 months in AIIMS, Director said – Talented students are lost in suicide incidents

new Delhi: Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has expressed concern over the rise in suicide incidents in the institute. He has urged students and teachers to help the stressed students. This remark comes after the body of a 40-year-old doctor of AIIMS was found in a bad condition from his residence. Also Read – Parliamentary Standing Committee will meet on Wednesday, discussion on Covid 19, AIIMS Director will also be included

There have been six suicides in the last two months in the premier medical institute of the national capital. Apart from the girl students, three doctors have also embraced death. Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah recruited in AIIMS, recently won the battle with COVID

Guleria said, “Many unfortunate recent incidents have upset us a lot. This has caused us to lose part of our extraordinary and talented students and our family. ” Also Read – Schools will not be opened in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said – situation is much better today than 2 months ago

Referring to a survey conducted by the British Medical Journal, AIIMS director said that 30 per cent of the students had experienced or undergone mental health problems. He said that this is a much larger number, which is much higher in the general population.

The director of AIIMS stated, “According to the American Medical Student Association that the cycle of stress, anxiety and depression occurs during medical school, as students often lack time for adequate sleep, nutritious meals, regular exercise, and small support systems. is. I think this is something that we need to work on. “

Guleria is also part of a core team monitoring the Corona epidemic. He said that coronovirus has significantly affected the mental health of the people. We, as a community, have grown up with social interaction and freedom and we are suddenly forced to live amid isolation, fear and restrictions. Although we talk of physical distance, we do not really want any social distance.

The AIIMS director said that to deal with the issue of suicide, there is a student welfare wing headed by Pratap Saran and the Department of Psychiatry, seven days a week and 24 hours. 5 clinical psychologists run this wing. Apart from this, there is also a mobile helpline and email, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.