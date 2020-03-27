6 Super Bowl Games You Need To Rewatch On NFL Game Pass

Indianapolis had a 10-6 lead going into halftime, however nobody — not the followers, not the announcers, and positively not the Colts — knew what Saints coach Sean Payton had in retailer for the second half. When everybody thought the Saints would have a conventional kickoff, Payton determined to throw everybody off and went with a profitable onside kick. The Colts by no means actually recovered from the shift in momentum after that, and had been finished in when Peyton Manning threw a late-game interception to Tracy Porter who returned it for a 74-yard landing. This key play would make the rating 31-17, which might find yourself being the ultimate within the Saints’ lone Super Bowl victory.