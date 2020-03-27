6 Super Bowl Games You Need To Rewatch On NFL Game Pass

Go away a Remark
To the shock of thousands and thousands of sports activities fanatics throughout the nation searching for something to fill the void left by the suspension of virtually each sports activities league, the NFL introduced in March 2020 that the league was making its all entry streaming service — NFL Game Pass — free to everybody by Could 31 for followers in america and Canada, and July 31 for everybody else. With this prolonged free trial, soccer followers can watch each recreation going again to the beginning of the 2009 season in addition to a number of the league’s authentic programming.
If you’re like me and wish to relive your favourite staff’s championship season (Whats up, New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Marketing campaign), now can be the right time to get began. With all common season, playoff, and Super Bowl video games from the obtainable seasons, there’s greater than sufficient gridiron content material to get you by till the 2020 NFL season begins up in September (fingers crossed).
However what when you have too many dangerous recollections from watching your staff blow an enormous result in get eradicated from the playoffs, have the refs utterly screw your staff out of a league championship, or in case your staff simply stinks? Properly, you may all the time return and watch each Super Bowl (and Professional Bowl) from the previous 10 years. Talking of which, I’ve compiled an inventory of 6 Super Bowl video games you completely must rewatch throughout your free trial. There are some actually nice video games obtainable on NFL Game Pass, so why do not you try a couple of of those classics.
Super Bowl 44 – New Orleans Saints Vs. Indianapolis Colts
It is onerous to consider that it has already been 10 years because the New Orleans Saints claimed their first and solely Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44. With a matchup that included future Corridor Of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees (Saints) and Peyton Manning (Colts) at Solar Life Stadium (now Arduous Rock Stadium) in Miami, Florida, this battle of the highest groups within the NFC and AFC was one for the ages.
Indianapolis had a 10-6 lead going into halftime, however nobody — not the followers, not the announcers, and positively not the Colts — knew what Saints coach Sean Payton had in retailer for the second half. When everybody thought the Saints would have a conventional kickoff, Payton determined to throw everybody off and went with a profitable onside kick. The Colts by no means actually recovered from the shift in momentum after that, and had been finished in when Peyton Manning threw a late-game interception to Tracy Porter who returned it for a 74-yard landing. This key play would make the rating 31-17, which might find yourself being the ultimate within the Saints’ lone Super Bowl victory.
Super Bowl 47 – Baltimore Ravens Vs. San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl 47 is a kind of video games that sports activities trivia fans fawn over as it’s the solely recreation in Super Bowl historical past to function two brothers teaching towards each other. With John Harbaugh main the AFC champions Baltimore Ravens towards his youthful brother Jim Harbaugh and the NFC champions San Francisco 49ers, this historic battle was fought underneath the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Along with being a hard-fought nail-biter of an in depth recreation, Super Bowl 47 can also be remembered because of the prolonged delay initially of the second half after the Superdome briefly misplaced energy to a portion of the stadium. After the ability got here again on, the 2 groups picked up the place they left off with the 49ers having one of many biggest second-half performances in Super Bowl historical past. Down 21-6 initially of the third quarter, San Fransisco would go on to attain 25 factors earlier than falling quick by two factors as time expired.
Super Bowl 49 – New England Patriots Vs. Seattle Seahawks
So far as even matches go, it would not get significantly better than Super Bowl 49, which noticed the New England Patriots tackle the Seattle Seahawks at College of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in 2015. This matchup of two 12-4, primary seed groups is usually remembered for the notorious left shark throughout Katy Perry’s halftime efficiency, however the recreation can also be remembered for one of many dumbest offensive choices a coach has ever made.
With Seattle down 28-24 with lower than 30 seconds left in regulation, the Seahawks discovered themselves on the Patriots’ one-yard line. As an alternative of doing what everybody although they had been going to do and what they need to have finished and hand the ball off to working again Marshawn Lynch, quarterback Russell Wilson handed the ball… proper into the fingers of Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler for a game-saving interception that every one however ended the sport. With 20 seconds left on the clock, the Patriots kneeled to finish the sport with a rating of 28-24.
Super Bowl 51 – New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons
The New England Patriots would return to the NFL championship recreation two years later to face the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston for Super Bowl 51. The place to begin with this one. At one level within the recreation, Atlanta had a 28-Three lead over the Patriots earlier than New England went on essentially the most spectacular run within the historical past of the NFL.
All of the Falcons needed to do at one level was run the ball and run down the clock, however after a collection of unfruitful drives with greater than sufficient missed passes to stall the sport, quarterback Matt Ryan and his offense could not appear to carry it collectively and their protection began to surrender play after play from the Tom Brady led offense on New England’s facet. With one minute left in regulation, New England scored a landing and two-point conversion to tie the sport and ship it to additional time, the place they scored the game-winning landing for a closing rating of 34-28.
Super Bowl 52 – Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New England Patriots
In 2018, the defending Super Bowl champions New England Patriots regarded so as to add one other Vince Lombardi Trophy once they took on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Financial institution Stadium in Minneapolis. Whereas the Patriots had been attempting to take dwelling their third Super Bowl victory in 4 years, the Eagles had been attempting to win their first within the franchise’s 57-year historical past.
This recreation is nice for individuals who take pleasure in nice forwards and backwards soccer in addition to those that completely despise Tom Brady, Invoice Belichick, and the New England Patriots generally. With an MVP efficiency from Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, Philadelphia had been capable of maintain off New England within the fourth quarter to safe a 41-33 victory.
Super Bowl 54 – Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Vs. San Francisco 49ers
In 2020, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs regarded to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years after first profitable the massive recreation on the conclusion of the 1969 season. Going up towards the NFC primary seeded San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at Arduous Rock Stadium in Miami, the Chiefs, led by coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes regarded to deliver the Lombardi trophy again to Kansas Metropolis after a half century.
The sport was evenly matched for the primary half, with a 10-10 tie going into the third quarter. The 49ers offense would put 10 unanswered factors on the board earlier than performing a vanishing act within the fourth quarter the place Mahomes and the Kansas Metropolis offense scored 21 factors in 15 minutes of play. With a closing rating of 31-20, the Chiefs had been declared the victors, giving Reid and the town of Kansas Metropolis a much-needed celebration within the days to come back. And plus, it is not daily that folks wish to sue the NFL over a halftime present.
Do you agree with this checklist, or do you assume I ought to have included a number of the Super Bowl matchups that did not fairly make it? Let me know within the feedback, and within the meantime, try NFL Game Pass and watch a number of the finest video games from the previous 10 years.
