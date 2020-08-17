6 Surprising Ways Yellowstone Just Set Up An Exciting Season 3 Finale

The specter of Wade Morrow is now a factor of the previous. In fact, Roarke will undoubtedly need to make the Duttons pay for killing his asset, which at the least offers him a greater cause to need to do away with them. However at the least viewers now know that it was both Wade’s or his son’s physique that was proven toppling down the cliff within the midseason trailer. That thriller is solved, even when loads of others are nonetheless at play.