6 The Big Bang Theory Questions I’m Still Wondering About

The Big Bang Theory got here to a detailed in Could 2019 after a whopping 12 seasons on CBS. The sitcom’s run was (principally) insanely profitable, with the present being well-liked sufficient not simply to make the solid large stars and hold the present on the air for thus a few years, however to make Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg among the highest paid actors on tv.
With the present’s historical past as a popular culture juggernaut, although, there have been lots of issues about it which could lead on a long-time viewer to proceed to ponder some questions in regards to the characters and their storylines, even now. Certain, the lives of Penny, Leonard, Amy, Sheldon, Raj, Bernadette, and Howard have been fairly neatly tied up by the collection finale, however there are six issues about The Big Bang Theory that I’m nonetheless questioning about. With out additional ado, let’s dive in!
How Did Leonard, Howard And Raj Tolerate Sheldon For So Many Years With out Murdering Him?
Roommate agreements. Friendship agreements. A particular spot on the sofa that nobody else was allowed to take a seat in if Sheldon was round. His notorious repeating knock-and-say-your-name sample. Making his buddies drive him in every single place, though he finally obtained his license. Sheldon was a personality crammed with oddities which made loads of followers giggle on a weekly foundation, however let’s be sincere, for those who needed to take care of this dude in particular person on a regular basis… would not you kinda wish to kill him after some time?
I imply, Sheldon actually is just not an amazing particular person to be round. He is egocentric, boastful, set in his methods, and often belittling of his supposed buddies and their accomplishments. Even for those who have been to start a tentative friendship with Sheldon, would not you be extra possible to provide him the ol’ heave ho (right into a dumpster) than to only hold coping with the barrage of his insults and annoyances for nearly twenty years? Yeah, you’ll.
What Was Penny’s Maiden Title?
This can be, by far, the largest on-going thriller in terms of The Big Bang Theory, and everyone knows it. By the point the present rode off to that massive streaming deal within the sitcom sky, followers got a core group of seven characters, all with catchy names, and most of them with surnames that actually stood out. However, amongst all their Rostenkowski-Wolowitzs, Hofstadters, and Koothrappalis, we obtained Penny. Simply… plain previous Penny.
Now, you might be forgiven for holding out hope that The Big Bang Theory would give us the (eventual) Penny Hofstadter’s maiden identify. If each different most important character on the present obtained to have a final identify (And, a number of of the secondary/tertiary characters, as nicely… Hell even Stuart and Bert obtained the surnames Bloom and Kibbler, respectively.), why did not Penny? The even larger shock is that after we lastly met most of her nuclear household (dad Wyatt, mother Susan and brother Randall) we nonetheless do not get a affirmation that these people have a surname on any of their authorized paperwork. I hope this wasn’t TBBT‘s manner of telling us that Penny’s maiden identify did not matter, as a result of she’d grow to be a Hofstadter finally. Naw, the present’s too good-natured for that, proper?
What The Hell Was Incorrect With Raj?
After some very gradual progress when it got here to his relationships with girls, I spent most of The Big Bang Theory with hope that Raj would actually find yourself in a great place. Alas, it was to not be, and I’m really left questioning what the hell was fallacious with this weirdo? Raj started the sitcom as a really good younger man who could not discuss to any lady, except he’d been consuming alcohol. By the tip of the ultimate season, although, Raj had spent a number of seasons courting and speaking to lady-folk with out the necessity for grownup libations.
Issues have been going fairly good with Anu till she obtained supplied her dream job in London. Raj now needed to comply with her, or keep behind along with his booed-up buddies. What did Raj do? He allowed Howard, who was married to Bernadette and had two kids by then, to cease him from going with Anu. This must be an indication of some deep psychological points on Raj’s half. He was the one central male character with a romantic coronary heart; who had needed a critical relationship from the start of the present. It makes completely no sense that he would flip down a shot at love for dumbass Howard, who in some way obtained fortunate sufficient to have a household of his personal. Why? Would? This? Occur?
Will Penny Actually Be Glad As A Mom?
Penny and Leonard have been probably the most long-standing of the will-they-or-won’t-they {couples} on The Big Bang Theory, however everyone knows that they lastly did, and obtained all hitched up a number of seasons earlier than the collection ended. Did they appear fairly blissful as couple? Oh, certain. Till, that’s, Leonard revealed how vital being a father was to him, which conveniently got here in the course of the remaining season. It is sensible that Penny would not carry up her ideas on motherhood. That lady was not a planner. Leonard actually ought to have identified higher, although. Sadly, he was so anxious about getting his dream lady to fall for him, that he did not assume past that, and simply assumed Penny would need children.
Season 12 noticed them combat about Leonard’s want for kids a number of occasions, after which (miraculously) Penny was pregnant by the collection’ finish. However, simply because somebody realizes they’re about to be a mum or dad doesn’t suggest that they are actually on board with all that that entails, particularly if that particular person has voiced a destructive opinion of parenthood a number of occasions. I nearly would have favored to see how Penny as a mother turned out. Would she have genuinely modified her thoughts in regards to the expertise from dwelling by means of it? Or, would she have complained the entire manner and tried to make Leonard do all the things? We’ll by no means know.
Will Howard Ever Cease Dressing Like That?
I do know, I do know. Apart from Penny, each most important character had an precise uniform. Sheldon and his superhero t-shirts over long-sleeved shirts. Leonard and his hoodies. Amy and her wise footwear and dowdy skirts (till her last-minute Season 12 makeover, anyway). However, of all of the –sometimes questionable– trend decisions these people made, Howard was on the prime of the destructive sartorial items column. And but, he managed to nab Bernadette (a mainly cheap character) along with his too-tight pants, dickie all yr spherical (In California!) beneath lengthy sleeved shirt, large loopy belt buckles and Beatles haircut look.
So, I can not assist however surprise: What is going to Howard seem like in a decade? He’ll have children who’re nicely into their school-going years by then. Will the best way he attire simply be regular to them, or will they get a great have a look at the opposite mother and father round and be embarrassed by him? Will Howard be moved to assist Halle and Neil out if they’re embarrassed, and not less than section out the extra ridiculous points of his wardrobe? I imply, if he did not do it after changing into an astronaut, what are the probabilities he does it for his kids?
Are Amy And Sheldon Actually Going To Have Children?
Nicely, this kinda brings us full circle, would not it? As a result of, you realize, Sheldon is horrible and I can not think about him being a mum or dad, a lot much less a very good one. I can simply admit that Sheldon Cooper was a significantly better man by the point The Big Bang Theory ended in comparison with when it started, and there is only one cause for that: Amy Farrah Fowler. She set her sights on Sheldon and made him bow to her will so regularly over the course of a bit bit over 9 seasons (!!!), that I’m unsure she will be able to really persuade him that being a mum or dad is an effective step earlier than they’re each too previous to lift children.
Certain, Sheldon has his Nobel Prize now, so Amy would possibly be capable of make inroads in a “you have made a serious profession objective, now let’s decelerate a bit and have children” type of manner, however that dude is nothing if not tough to navigate. Cannot you see that accomplishment sending him right into a year-long tailspin as he tries to search out one thing else in his work life worthy of that kind of dedication once more? To not point out the truth that he would possibly simply inform Amy he would not wish to be a mum or dad, and her having to interrupt him down over years. All we all know at this level is that, from what his Younger Sheldon narration tells us, he’ll finally be pressured to make up relationship agreements for the children they’ve, however, actually? I’m not seeing it. Are you?
You’ll be able to watch The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max proper now. Did I miss any of the questions you continue to have in regards to the long-running hit? Tell us within the feedback under!
