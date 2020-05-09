6 Things Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Needs To Include After The Clone Wars

Flashbacks To The Clone Wars

Obi-Wan was clearly nonetheless haunted 19 years after Order 66 when A New Hope picked up, so it will be downright unnatural if The Clone Wars aren’t on his thoughts after solely eight years. Flashbacks to his last years within the Jedi Order (even when within the types of dream sequences or visions) may enable the Obi-Wan collection to convey again acquainted faces with out resurrecting characters or retconning twists. The Clone Wars constructed the Obi-Wan/Anakin brotherhood to the purpose that Revenge of the Sith feels all of the extra tragic, and it simply would not be plausible if Obi-Wan is not fascinated with his fallen buddies.