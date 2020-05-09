6 Things Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Needs To Include After The Clone Wars

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the finale of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated collection.
Star Wars has fairly neatly tied up the free ends of the prequel period with the collection finale of The Clone Wars. Whereas followers have an concept of what occurs to the Order 66 survivors down the road due to the unique trilogy (in addition to Star Wars Rebels), the 15 or so years following Revenge of the Sith for them are largely clean… for now. Ewan McGregor is reprising his position as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+, and the top of The Clone Wars means it is time to look forward.
The live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi collection can be set eight years following the top of Revenge of the Sith, and subsequently nicely forward of the occasions of the unique trilogy that introduced Alec Guinness’ model of Obi-Wan into the galactic motion. The present will happen nearer to the top of the prequels than the start of the unique trilogy, so it is becoming that Ewan McGregor returns to the position of the Jedi Grasp.
With a TV present on the best way, it is most likely secure to say that Obi-Wan’s years between dropping off child Luke and showing in A New Hope aren’t going to simply be years of quiet exile and meditation. Plot particulars could also be shrouded in secrecy in the intervening time, however primarily based on the top of The Clone Wars and the unique trilogy, there are some issues that must occur.
Flashbacks To The Clone Wars
Obi-Wan was clearly nonetheless haunted 19 years after Order 66 when A New Hope picked up, so it will be downright unnatural if The Clone Wars aren’t on his thoughts after solely eight years. Flashbacks to his last years within the Jedi Order (even when within the types of dream sequences or visions) may enable the Obi-Wan collection to convey again acquainted faces with out resurrecting characters or retconning twists. The Clone Wars constructed the Obi-Wan/Anakin brotherhood to the purpose that Revenge of the Sith feels all of the extra tragic, and it simply would not be plausible if Obi-Wan is not fascinated with his fallen buddies.
Rumor has it that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker. Since Vader will nonetheless be a pair many years and 4 motion pictures away from returning to the sunshine and dying, it would not be as a Pressure ghost. Flashbacks may showcase what individuals cherished about The Clone Wars and prequel period, and the distinction with Obi-Wan’s present state of affairs could possibly be highly effective. Ideally, Disney+ would pull it off by creating new content material somewhat than enjoying clips of Revenge of the Sith whereas Obi-Wan has a nightmare, however eight years presumably alone on Tatooine seemingly did not give Obi-Wan a lot closure.
Coaching With Qui-Gon Jinn
When the surviving main characters of The Clone Wars parted methods in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda instructed Obi-Wan that there was extra coaching for him to do with the assistance of his former grasp. Qui-Gon Jinn had in fact died method again within the climax of The Phantom Menace, however The Clone Wars revealed that he’d discovered the best way to retain his identification after dying and return to speak with the residing. Principally, Qui-Gon the Pressure ghost was going to show Obi-Wan learn how to turn out to be a Pressure ghost.
With Ewan McGregor starring in his personal collection, what higher time to indicate that Obi-Wan was busy doing extra on Tatooine than watching over Luke? The best-case situation can be for Liam Neeson to reprise his position as Qui-Gon for some on-screen appearances, however even voice contributions may work. Neeson voiced Qui-Gon for The Clone Wars, and reprised the position (albeit briefly) for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On the very least, Qui-Gon would most likely be a sympathetic ear about Anakin.
Outdated Ben Kenobi
Again earlier than Star Wars was something aside from one film, the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi was launched as Outdated Ben Kenobi. Owen Lars described Outdated Ben to Luke as a “wizard” and “a loopy previous man,” then stated that Obi-Wan died across the similar time as Luke’s father. The remainder of the film proved that this was solely true from a sure viewpoint, however Luke had no downside believing that Outdated Ben was anyone aside from Obi-Wan, and he had clearly encountered Outdated Ben.
Even when Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Tatooine alias of “Outdated Ben Kenobi” is about as skinny as Yoda deciding to offer Luke the “Skywalker” final identify and conceal him from Darth Vader on Anakin’s house planet, he evidently did construct a persona as a Tatooine native somewhat than an exiled Jedi. Truthfully, an Obi-Wan enjoying his half as Outdated Ben may present some humor to what could possibly be a fairly somber collection, since Obi-Wan most likely does not have an entire lot to chuckle about.
Interactions With Luke
May Disney+ actually ship a live-action collection starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and doubtless happening no less than partly on Tatooine with out displaying 8-year-old Luke Skywalker? As talked about, Luke was no less than acquainted with Obi-Wan as Outdated Ben, and Star Wars Rebels proved that Obi-Wan was identified to actually watch over him from afar. Owen seemingly wasn’t an Obi-Wan fan, however hey, possibly they have been on higher phrases at this level within the Star Wars timeline!
Luke won’t have been bullseye-ing womp rats simply but at 8, however who would not wish to see him when he was only a desert ragamuffin on a moisture farm? Casting a younger Luke Skywalker can be a fairly large deal, since Mark Hamill has had a agency grip on the character all through the saga. If a younger Luke does seem on the Obi-Wan collection, I simply hope Star Wars followers are rather a lot kinder to the younger actor than they have been to Jake Lloyd again when The Phantom Menace launched.
Obi-Wan Learns Anakin Survived
Admittedly, this one is considerably unlikely on condition that Darth Vader has presumably been rampaging via the galaxy on a hunt of surviving Jedi for the higher a part of a decade by the point the Obi-Wan collection picks up, however it will be nice to see. Obi-Wan realized that Anakin had been renamed “Vader” in Revenge of the Sith through ugly safety hologram, however as of the top of the film, he did not but know that Anakin had survived their duel on Mustafar.
After leaving Anakin for lifeless and taking his lightsaber, Obi-Wan would have had each motive to suppose that he was now not a risk. Studying that Vader had survived and turn out to be a murderous villain can be tough on poor Obi-Wan, nevertheless it clearly occurred in some unspecified time in the future, and Ewan McGregor would certainly crush such a scene. This might occur through flashback, or possibly the present may simply set up that Tatooine is sufficient of a backwater that the Vader information simply did not hit Mos Eisley for eight years.
Acquainted Faces Present Up
The Obi-Wan Kenobi collection can be one thing fairly completely different from The Mandalorian, insofar as the main target is not going to be solely on new characters. Obi-Wan is arguably probably the most pivotal non-Skywalker character in the entire saga, so even when most of his buddies and allies are lifeless by the point his present picks up, why not function some acquainted faces? I do not simply imply Owen and Beru and the cantina band, however others may present up with contradicting present canon.
In actual fact, on condition that Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano have reportedly been solid for live-action appearances on The Mandalorian, why not throw them again in time a few many years to seem on the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection? Even cameos from some lesser-known Star Wars initiatives can be welcome, like Solo characters or Star Wars Rebels characters. I would not be shocked if Obi-Wan and Yoda have a long-distance Pressure chat; hopefully some extra acquainted faces can seem with out pulling focus from Obi-Wan himself.
Sadly, Star Wars followers will not get to see Ewan McGregor again as Obi-Wan with episodes of his solo collection for some time. Manufacturing was set to start in early 2021 on the present, and it is doable that could possibly be pushed again because of the industry-wide manufacturing halts in current months.
