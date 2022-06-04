6 things that I would change in Resident Evil 4 Remake and one that I would never touch

Finally, what was an open secret has been announced. The Resident Evil 4 remake is now official and will arrive next March 2023. In this article, I will tell you 6 things that I would like to see in this review and one that I would like not to touch at all.

It was easy to deduce that the Resident Evil 4 remake was just around the corner. Not only because of that famous Nvidia leak that already anticipated Capcom’s plans, but because, to a certain extent, it is logical to see a connection between the forests and castles of the Romania of Resident Evil 8 and those of (let’s say it with all the letters ) Spain of Resident Evil 4. It is a way of working that saves resources since the two games can thus not only share the engine, but also materials for its production.

I recently played Resident Evil 4, and also twice, since apart from the remastered version of the original I was able to analyze its version for virtual reality in the Oculus Quest 2, so let’s say that I have quite recently the Capcom title that has a whopping nearly twenty years since its original release. And, curiously, it resists the passage of time very well. My last playthrough hinted at some elements that haven’t aged well over time, but it’s still a very playable piece of work to this day that I invite everyone to check out.

Does that mean there is no justification for this remake? Well, in other articles we have already pointed out that, in fact, the fashion for “early” remakes was almost more pronounced in the 90s, even. The remake of the first Resident Evil itself only differs from the original in five years and this fourth installment, as I say, will do so in almost twenty. But there are a handful of things that I think Capcom has an opportunity to focus on with this production.

Camera

Certainly, the camera is what can hold you back the most if you try to get on with the original work now. I got used to it quickly in my last game, but it is true that not having the option to move it freely with the second stick it’s a problem by modern standards. There is no doubt that this fourth installment will have one similar to that of the remakes of the second and third video games.

weapons management

Also, the Inventory It should be more agile. RE4’s briefcase is amazing, seriously. One wonders how Capcom managed to turn this inventory management and item ordering into something fun; but the truth is that having to go through it to change weapons was not so much, since it interrupted the action too much. I’m sure there will be a quick access system to at least switch between four main weapons.

Review the story (and Luis Sera)

Here comes the weakest point I saw in my last two approaches to Shinji Mikami’s work. The story of Resident Evil 4, I’m sorry, but I find it quite poor and, at times, ridiculous. A way to keep yourself busy from here to there that could be worth it at the time, but now it falls short. The plot of the plagues was disjointed and characters like Luis Sera were more sad than anything else. Capcom knows this, and is taking advantage of the occasion with its remakes to create a timeline that reviews the events that occurred in its saga, respects the base and changes (a lot) the background. I’m sure that Leon will benefit a lot from it and we won’t see here the “playboy” that he was, with those phrases that were not only difficult to digest, but also didn’t fit in the context. As seen in the trailer, in fact, it seems that Leon carries some kind of trauma or personal conflict that will make things more interesting than his lapidary phrases.

level design

There are two things that I detected in my last game of Resident Evil 4. The game, being focused on action, changed a lot from the labyrinthine approach and the classic level design of Resident Evil, which we would later see rescued again in Resident Evil 7 and something in the 8. Not that it was bad at all, but the one in the fourth part was something more linear and I didn’t want us to get lost so much, to give more prominence to the action, but I think it is possible to respect its structure and convert, at least, Salazar’s castle into that “great level” interconnected and labyrinthine that suits the formula as well as the Raccoon City police station or the Bakers’ house.

The island

If I had to make one big change in Resident Evil 4, it would be the island. There is no reason to change location, but after a very intense and successful part with the regenerators, the game entered the spin of the action with some military infected strangers that turned that into a substitute for Call of Duty. Truth be told, Capcom loves to put these wild action bits last. Resident Evil 8 itself is a good example of this, but they are still the weakest. Take a look at the design of the island, and even its final boss that scared little and gave even less trouble, would not be a bad idea.

Ada Wong’s story

The Resident Evil 4 extras were quite important and gave us a parallel campaign where we got to know the character of There’s Wong. Ada had her own personality and cadence of play, but much of the setting was obviously reused to structure her campaign. I don’t know what Capcom will do with it, but Resident Evil 4 has a chance to do something similar to Resident Evil 2’s split campaign if it puts its mind to it, connecting even better the events we saw in the second game remake.

What I wouldn’t change: impact physics

There is one thing, however, that I fear will be changed by the adaptation of the new engines and that is the reason why you could be playing Resident Evil 4 all your life: the impact physics. The fourth installment is the best I’ve seen, probably in the entire series. It doesn’t matter if you use a rifle, a shotgun or a simple pistol; the forcefulness of the bullet is noticeable on the limb, head or body of the enemy. Shooting a bullet to the knee or a large caliber bullet to the head is uncannily pleasurable. Those moments when we shoot a knife thrown at us in the air are very memorable. Resident Evil 4 worked because of that successful impact physics, which I hope is respected in its remake.