6 Things To Remember About Dead To Me Before Season 2

My concept going into Season 2 is that Jen didn’t truly kill Steve. It was another person. I’ll get extra to that later. The explanation for it not being Jen is believable as a result of I consider that she’ll say she did it, however we’ll slowly get extra into the reality of the homicide in the course of the season. Even when Jen did kill Steve, I feel there will probably be extra to it. Did she actually do it as self-defense? Or was it an eye-for-an-eye state of affairs? In that second, perhaps anger took over and he or she needed Judy (and Steve) to harm like they harm her.