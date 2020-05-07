6 Things To Remember About Dead To Me Before Season 2

Depart a Remark
Dead to Me is the hit Netflix sequence that begins with Jen (Christina Applegate) coping with the current and sudden demise of her husband Ted. He was killed by a hit-and-run driver. At a grief help group she meets Judy (Linda Cardellini), who claims her husband Steve (James Marsden) additionally just lately died. The ladies shortly bond, however Judy has a number of secrets and techniques that threaten their friendship. And that is the place we start with the spoilers.
Certainly one of Judy’s secrets and techniques is that Steve isn’t useless. Now going into Dead to Me season 2, many extra secrets and techniques have been unraveled and the primary season ends with fairly a bang. Dead to Me is an thrilling sequence as a result of it walks that skinny line between darkish humor and straight darkness. The present begins with a miserable premise: a girl loses her husband, however it will get darker and funnier from there. Many followers have been ready to see what course the present heads after that main season 1 cliffhanger. For this piece, I’m going to dive into some main moments from Dead to Me season one and provides a number of theories on what I feel is in retailer for season 2.
Warning: This submit will probably be very spoiler heavy, so for those who haven’t seen Dead to Me season 1, go watch it. Most episodes are solely 30 minutes, and solely ten episodes per season. You’ve gotten the time.
We By no means Noticed Steve’s Dying
Judy drains all of Steve’s cash from his checking account, tells the police that he’s a cash launderer, and confesses to Jen that she ran over Steve. Nobody can say that Judy doesn’t wish to set all of it on fireplace. Steve arrives at Jen’s house in search of Judy. The 2 begin speaking, and Steve unintentionally admits that he was within the automotive with Judy. He additionally admits that he instructed her to maintain going after hitting Ted.
Jen pulls out her gun and asks him to depart. He refuses. Subsequent the scene flashes to Judy trying suicide, however failing to get hit by a automotive. She then will get a name from Jen asking her to come back over. The ultimate scene is Steve’s useless physique floating in Jen’s pool.
Now I feel it is extremely fascinating that we by no means noticed Jen truly pull the set off. Sure, this was partly due so as to add dramatic impact for when the scene switches to Judy, after which the ultimate shot. Nevertheless, I additionally consider there may be extra to it.
My concept going into Season 2 is that Jen didn’t truly kill Steve. It was another person. I’ll get extra to that later. The explanation for it not being Jen is believable as a result of I consider that she’ll say she did it, however we’ll slowly get extra into the reality of the homicide in the course of the season. Even when Jen did kill Steve, I feel there will probably be extra to it. Did she actually do it as self-defense? Or was it an eye-for-an-eye state of affairs? In that second, perhaps anger took over and he or she needed Judy (and Steve) to harm like they harm her.
Even when Jen did kill Steve out of self-defense, I’m positive Judy will surprise the identical factor: If Jen did it to get revenge on Steve and her.
Charlie Returned Dwelling
Jen receives a quick second of happiness on the Dead to Me Season 1 finale when her son Charlie (Sam McCarthy) returns house after dwelling together with his grandmother for per week or two. He decides to depart due to Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey)’s supposed tablet downside. This second was a pleasant one, however very suspicious. Charlie returning house appeared very out of character as a result of nothing was resolved for him to determine it was time to return house, besides Judy being gone. I’ve a pair theories with the writers resolution to have Charlie return house earlier than Jen’s confrontation with Steve.
One is that Charlie noticed what occurred between Steve and Jen, and that secret will play an element in Season 2. The opposite concept is that Charlie killed Steve. We all know he’s not above legal exercise, Jen would confess to it to guard him, and Charlie has stolen a gun from Lorna’s house up to now. What if he noticed Steve confronting Jen, after which shot him to guard her? She’ll inform everybody she did it to maintain him from being concerned.
The Police And Nick Know Judy Killed Ted
Nick (Brandon Scott) found out that Judy and Steve had been those to hit Ted. He then instructed the police, and Jen additionally instructed them. Detective Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) principally mentioned that there was nothing the police might do about it in the meanwhile. I think Nick and Perez will probably be watching Judy extra carefully, which is able to put the homicide of Steve, and disposal of the physique secret in jeopardy of being revealed. We could be taught extra about Nick due to his quest to take down Judy, and Perez additionally could develop into a extra necessary character in Dead to Me season 2.
The Cash Judy Gave Jen
Judy gave Jen an enormous chunk (if not all) of Steve’s cash. This now makes Jen a secret millionaire. This cash will in all probability trigger them a number of hassle, particularly as a result of we now know that Steve cash laundered.
That has to come back again into play within the subsequent season. Jen and Judy will possible face some new characters attempting to acquire that cash, or in search of revenge for Ted’s legal exercise. Both method, I feel Steve’s cash laundering and Jen’s new massive verify will put everybody concerned in additional hazard. We additionally might even see the start of Jen turning into a Walter White or Marty Byrde character as she begins to become involved in cash laundering.
Ted Had An Affair With Bambi
Jen and Judy uncover that Ted was having an affair with a younger waitress named Bambi (Olivia Macklin). This allowed Jen to see that she didn’t actually know her husband, and admit that their marriage wasn’t as good as she’d made it in her head.
The Jen and Judy assembly Bambi scene appeared like a little bit of a throwaway second, however it may come again into the fold in Season 2. It’s potential that Bambi is simply the beginning of Ted’s darkish secret, and lots of extra will come out in Dead to Me’s latest season. We would additionally see Bambi once more. Who is aware of, if Jen can develop into finest buddies with the lady that killed her husband, why not his mistress as effectively?
Jen Works For Lorna
After Christopher (Max Jenkins) stopped being Jen’s enterprise accomplice, she needed to go work for her mom in legislation Lorna. By the top of Dead to Me Season 1, we noticed Lorna and Jen develop a extra amicable relationship. Nevertheless, we’re positive the second season will deliver extra animosity and pressure between these two, particularly with them now working collectively. This might result in Lorna investigating Judy extra, particularly with Charlie being suspicious of her.
Dead to Me is a favourite amongst Netflix customers, so we’re positive they’re as excited as I’m for Season 2 to begin on Might 8.The whole first season of Dead to Me is on the market on Netflix. Stream it right here.
