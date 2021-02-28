6 Things We Loved About The Premiere Of “Vincenzo”

I’m going to strive very arduous to not be biased about this sequence.

Actually strive.

But it surely may be arduous.

The long-awaited sequence “Vincenzo” lastly dropped this previous weekend and there’s so much to be mentioned and to be enthusiastic about. The sequence revolves round an Italian consigliere by the title of Vincenzo Cassano (Track Joong Ki) who works for the Mafia. Though there’s solely been two episodes to date, so much has occurred within the storyline. Listed here are six issues we beloved about the premiere episodes of “Vincenzo.”

Warning: Spoilers forward!

1. Track Joong Ki

Welcome to the Track Joong Ki present. The first 10 minutes is mainly one lengthy Track Joong Ki CF, and I’m not even mad about it.

(*6*)

Track Joong Ki’s appearing as Vincenzo is excellent in setting the tone and ambiance of the story. From the best way he sports activities these three-piece fits to seeing him act out these thrilling motion scenes, Track Joong Ki’s return to the small display screen is nothing in need of immaculate. The incontrovertible fact that he even took intensive Italian lessons to excellent this specific Italian dialect is spectacular and respectable.

The backdrop of Italy fits him and his character, and it solely provides to the joy of the drama. The first two episodes solely offered a short glimpse into his difficult character, however we’re trying ahead to seeing these layers unfold because the story progresses.

2. Manufacturing worth

Within the first quarter-hour of the sequence, we’ve got the gorgeous backdrop of Italy. Together with the visuals of Track Joong Ki appearing as a hotshot Italian mafia lawyer, the setting is breathtaking. The digicam angles and scenic views of vineyards and lovely Italian inside undoubtedly units the tone of the story and has viewers utterly entranced.

Gorgeous.

Right here’s hoping that there’s extra of Italy within the episodes to come back!

3. The stunning comedic aspect

When the trailer first dropped for “Vincenzo,” nobody might have actually imagined simply how a lot comedy could be integrated within the script. And boy, had been we shocked. Though the trailers did trace at it, it didn’t put together viewers for the huge comedic aspect that the drama could be bringing. By the tip of the second episode, we might see the parallels between previous works of the author Park Jae Bum, who had beforehand written “The Fiery Priest.” From the indignant Italian mobster who will get mugged upon arriving in Korea to the Italian chef who pretends he studied in Italy, and even the ratty bathe that appeared to echo the background OST, “Vincenzo” introduced out all of the laughs, which we couldn’t assist however recognize.

4. The chemistry between Track Joong Ki and Yoo Jae Myung

We study that Track Joong Ki’s character was deserted as a toddler and that his mom is in jail. When he meets Hong Yoo Chan (Yoo Jae Myung), the 2, albeit totally different motives, find yourself becoming a member of arms to try to be sure that Geumga Plaza is just not torn down. Though Yoo Chan is skeptical of Vincenzo’s true intentions, he reveals compassion for him, treating him with hospitality and beauty.

The two share drinks, and Yoo Chan reveals Vincenzo some traditional Korean traditions in addition to etiquette with regards to ingesting. This half actually brings out the guts and feelings of the sequence. Yoo Chan additionally calls Vincenzo the following morning and insists on coming over to his place to share a hangover meal. That is by far probably the most emotionally pulling aspect within the characters and story, and it makes you wish to see how their relationship will develop.

5. Jeon Yeo Bin and supporting solid

Jeon Yeo Bin is understood extra for her lengthy checklist of roles in motion pictures, however many people are aware of her position as Lee Eun Jung, one of many three greatest mates within the sequence “Melo Is My Nature.” In “Vincenzo,” she performs the seemingly cold-hearted and oddball lawyer named Hong Cha Younger. She’s eccentric, and it hasn’t been straightforward warming as much as her character however it’s nonetheless early on, so we’ll see! One factor is for sure, the best way by which Cha Younger stares off at Vincenzo in the direction of the tip of episode two had us 100% relating.

There are just a few characters within the first two episodes that haven’t actually had an opportunity to develop or shine simply but. There may be Taecyeon who performs the intern lawyer Jang Joon Woo. At first look, he appears goofy and jovial, however we haven’t gotten a superb have a look at what half his character performs in the entire plotline. Every little thing about him looks as if a thriller, however it’s thrilling to see what’s in retailer for his character.

It was additionally refreshing to see the acquainted faces of Kim Yeo Jin, Jo Han Chul, and as beforehand talked about, Yoo Jae Myung. There are a number of totally different story traces occurring that every one these actors are concerned in, and it’s only a matter of time earlier than we see how they’re all intertwined. The solid is grand, and there are huge issues to be anticipated in character growth and plot!

6. The motion scenes

The one factor that felt a bit missing within the two episodes was the quantity of motion. There have been flashes of it within the first episode, however it didn’t look like there was sufficient of it within the second. The motion scenes deliver an edge to the drama that makes it engrossing to look at! Vincenzo in his darkish aspect, capturing down the hitmen who tried to kill him within the first episode, is a aspect of his character that I’m completely interested by. We get a tiny bit extra motion on the finish of the primary episode when the thugs present up on the plaza and bully the tenants.

From what we’ve seen to date within the motion scenes, they’re very fascinating and it retains viewers . The second episode appeared like a stark distinction to the darkish, mysterious, and action-filled first episode, however hopefully we are able to see extra of the motion within the episodes to come back!

Hey Soompiers, how did you want the primary two episodes of “Vincenzo”? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG, however she has been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop recently. She can be the creator of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by way of her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “Youn’s Keep,” “Vincenzo,” “The Penthouse 2,” “She Would By no means Know,” and “Hiya, Me!”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard” and “True Magnificence”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display screen