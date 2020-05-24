6-Time “The King Of Mask Singer” Champion Shares His Future Plans After Being Unmasked

On the Could 24 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a bunch of challengers confronted off in opposition to “Chow Yun Fats” in his quest for his seventh win.

Spoilers

The primary match-up of Spherical 2 was between Don Quixote and Spouse’s Temptation, with Spouse’s Temptation transferring on to Spherical 3. The second match-up was between Image Diary and Protect, with Protect transferring on to Spherical 3.

In Spherical 3, Protect and Spouse’s Temptation confronted off to see who would get to problem champion Chow Yun Fats. Protect gained and moved on to the subsequent spherical, whereas Spouse’s Temptation unmasked to disclose her id.

Earlier than the ultimate spherical, emcee Kim Sung Joo mentioned, “The one champions who’ve gained greater than seven consecutive instances are Ha Hyun Woo and Son Seung Yeon. Reaching seven wins is troublesome.”

Within the remaining spherical, Chow Yun Fats sang Boohwal’s “Lonely Night time,” which was just lately remade by Kwon Jin Ah for the “Hospital Playlist” OST.

In the long run, Protect grew to become the brand new champion via an in depth vote, 11 votes to Chow Yun Fats’s 10. Chow Yun Fats unmasked himself to disclose his id as WINNER’s chief, primary vocalist, and maknae Kang Seung Yoon.

Kang Seung Yoon mentioned, “I by no means thought I might develop into the champion. Each time I gained, it felt like a miracle. I at all times ready with a grateful coronary heart. I determined to seem on the present to advertise our album earlier than our members left for army service. I didn’t know that I might proceed to seem till after they’d left.”

Kang Seung Yoon beforehand met Kim Sung Joo when he was a contestant on “Famous person Okay 2.” Kang Seung Yoon mentioned, “It’s been 10 years since then. After changing into a champion on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ I’ve gained extra confidence in my music. In September, I shall be filming a drama at MBC [the upcoming drama ‘Kairos’]. I intend to make a change as an actor and I’ve plans to launch a solo album too. Please look ahead to it.”

On Instagram, Kang Seung Yoon wrote, “My honest due to everybody who despatched their like to Chow Yun Fats! It made me so blissful to offer folks even slightly little bit of power via my voice for a time frame! There have been instances when the crown was heavy and I used to be drained, however I used to be capable of achieve power from the help of the viewers. Thanks very a lot! To all the manufacturing employees on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ who assist create lovely performances behind-the-scenes! To the band and backup singers who helped my songs shine! To the panelists who mentioned such variety issues! I sincerely thank each one in every of you! It’s time for Chow Yun Fats to say goodbye, however I’ll return even higher as WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon. Thanks to the Inside Circles, who didn’t make it apparent (?) and pretended they didn’t know (?) till the top.”

