6 Times Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage Definitely Should Have Died In the xXx Movies

Cage Has A Fist Struggle Atop Shifting Automobiles On A Busy Avenue

One in every of my favourite moments in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is the stellar “Vehicles Vs. Fists” scene the place Cage is chasing Xiang (Donnie Yen) atop transferring autos on a busy avenue. How both of the two characters survived consistently falling off automobiles, virtually getting hit my automobiles, and having automobiles fly over their heads is a thriller that nobody will ever have the ability to resolve. I imply, in the span of 10 seconds, Cage and Xiang throw each other off the high of a semi-truck onto an SUV, slide off the SUV onto pavement at a fee of pace that might have killed or a minimum of severely injured them, and are virtually ran over.