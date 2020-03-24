6 Times Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage Definitely Should Have Died In the xXx Movies

Go away a Remark
For the longest time, I’ve had a Friday night time custom the place I decide a random film from the early 2000s and watch it in all its glory. Over the years, I’ve watched all the things from Out Chilly, the first two Quick & Livid films, and most notably, the first entry in the xXx collection. There’s simply one thing about watching Vin Diesel’s portrayal of Xander Cage that lends itself to be loved at midnight whereas carrying headphones so my spouse and children aren’t awoken by the insanity on the display.
By all accounts, xXx and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage aren’t the greatest films to come back out in the final 20 years, nor are they the greatest films in Vin Diesel’s in depth and surprisingly numerous filmography. Regardless of this, I really like these absurd, action-packed, high-octane motion flicks greater than I in all probability ought to, however I am not the least bit upset by this truth. Typically you want a dumb “spy” movie after an extended week.
However upon watching the two Xander Cage entries in the collection (sorry, XXX: State Of The Union), I’ve seen that everybody’s favourite excessive sports activities fanatic turned authorities agent ought to have died, or a minimum of been significantly wounded on multiple event. It is a film, I do know, however there is no manner somebody may have survived a few of these ridiculous stunts closely featured in these two spy thrillers. Listed below are simply sixXx occasions Xander Cage ought to have died.
Xander Cage Races An Avalanche On A Snowboard
There are such a lot of death-defying stunts in the Xander Cage saga that it is arduous to select a spot to begin, however I feel the entire “racing an avalanche on a snowboard” from xXx is nice a spot as any. When a communications tower utilized by Anarchy 99 (the evil terrorist group) must be destroyed with a view to keep off an assault, Cage does what any righteous and insane particular person would do: trigger an avalanche and snowboard down in entrance of it.
Though a gaggle of evil henchmen on snowmobiles cannot outrun the dashing avalanche because it rolls down the mountain, Cage is by some means capable of keep in entrance of it. Why? Do you know he was an excessive sports activities athlete? It isn’t like the film instructed us that a number of occasions prior thus far. However, I completely love this illogical and suicidal run down the mountain. And this wasn’t even the climax of the movie (don’t fret, I will get again to that).
Cage Flies A Cargo Aircraft Into A Crashing Satellite tv for pc And Jumps With out A Parachute
There was a 15-year break between the first and second look of Xander Cage, and he made up for his prolonged absence with one among the most ludicrous issues I’ve seen in my whole life. After all, I am speaking about the scene the place Cage flies a cargo airplane into the path of a crashing satellite tv for pc earlier than it might crash right into a closely populated metropolis. However then Cage jumps out of the airplane because it crashing in the direction of the floor… with no parachute.
Flying a big airplane right into a satellite tv for pc reentering Earth’s ambiance is one factor, however leaping out of a airplane simply earlier than the level of contact with nothing however the shirt in your again is so extraordinarily preposterous it defies actuality or logic. However man, if that is not one among the coolest issues I’ve seen in an motion film since Dominic Toretto drove a automobile via a number of skyscrapers in Livid 7. After all, Cage is ready to catch falling cargo and journey down with a parachute, however all the things as much as that time ought to have killed him way back.
Cage Blows Up A Chemical Weapon On A River And Survives
Bear in mind how I beforehand mentioned the entire snowboarding in entrance of an avalanche wasn’t even the climax of the first xXx film? That honor goes to the scene wherein Cage parachutes (an American flag parachute) onto Ahab (a water-borne drone) to disarm the “Silent Evening” organic weapon earlier than it may be launched in the heart of Prague. Oh, and he should achieve this earlier than two jets blow Ahab out of the water. No stress, proper?
In the remaining moments of the scene, Cage is ready to disarm and destroy the weapon earlier than it may be launched, blowing up Ahab in the course of. How Cage survived such a feat is past me. If the explosion did not kill him, absolutely hitting the water at such a excessive fee of pace would have put him out of fee. Not Xander Cage. He swims to the banks of the river and lives to see one other day.
Cage Is Chased By A Army Helicopter On A Grime Bike
Earlier than the motion even actually will get began in xXx, Xander Cage is distributed on a take a look at mission by the NSA to infiltrate a Colombian drug cartel. Alongside the manner, Cage and his fellow recruits are captured and tortured by El Jefe (Danny Trejo) earlier than finally escaping to search out themselves in the center of a raid by the Colombian Military. Being the excessive athlete he’s, Cage makes his manner out of the compound on a dust bike, solely to be chased by a army helicopter firing down a barrage of bullets in entrance of, behind, and throughout our quippy hero.
How not one bullet hit Cage or his bike throughout this offensive makes completely no sense. Absolutely, even when there wasn’t a direct hit, there would have bullets bouncing round off constructions or the floor in entrance of Cage, inflicting the particles to fly up and hinder his path. However nope, not on this case. Cage is ready to survive the assault and keep it up together with his enterprise.
Cage Has A Fist Struggle Atop Shifting Automobiles On A Busy Avenue
One in every of my favourite moments in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is the stellar “Vehicles Vs. Fists” scene the place Cage is chasing Xiang (Donnie Yen) atop transferring autos on a busy avenue. How both of the two characters survived consistently falling off automobiles, virtually getting hit my automobiles, and having automobiles fly over their heads is a thriller that nobody will ever have the ability to resolve. I imply, in the span of 10 seconds, Cage and Xiang throw each other off the high of a semi-truck onto an SUV, slide off the SUV onto pavement at a fee of pace that might have killed or a minimum of severely injured them, and are virtually ran over.
Do they cease? No! They proceed to chase each other and combat as automobiles pace previous, leap over autos, maintain direct hits, and watch as two crashing automobiles fly over their heads. It would not make a complete lot of sense, or any in any respect, however it positive does look fairly freaking cool.
Cage Skis By The Jungle, Rides A Skateboard Down A Winding Highway
After which there’s the introduction scene to begin the xXx: Return Of Xander Cage the place our hero is seen leaping off a communications tower, snowboarding via the jungle, driving a skateboard down a winding mountain street the place he dodges a number of automobiles and even makes use of one to achieve pace, earlier than ending his jaunt on foot. You suppose he is on some secret authorities mission, however no, he is risking life and limb so that everybody in the small Dominican village can watch a soccer match.
Whereas not as harmful as a few of the franchise’s extra notable sequences, it nonetheless boggles me how Cage was capable of navigate the terrain with out falling as soon as and even getting a scratch alongside the manner. The speed of pace at which he flies down the mountain defies actuality, however makes for one among the greatest returns of a personality in the historical past of motion flicks.
Do you suppose Xander Cage ought to have survived all or any of these stunts, or do you suppose he ought to have been put in a physique bag labeled xXx? We could by no means know if somebody may truly survive crashing a plan right into a satellite tv for pc, an avalanche, or some other scenario Cage put himself in all through each films, however it was pleasurable as hell watching him defy loss of life with out lacking a beat. Let’s simply hope we see extra of the similar in the future.
