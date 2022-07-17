6 Tips to Liven Up your Creative PowerPoint Presentation

Presentations are an integral part of any business’ growth. You have to be reliant on the design element, the overall images and so much more. Even if you have made hundreds of presentations beforehand, not knowing a few creative tricks can make things a lot repetitive. Activating the Microsoft Office 2016 product key is what makes all the difference.

We will highlight some of the tips and tricks you should keep in mind when it comes to creating the best presentation.

Start with a script

With so many different takeaways from the script, the last thing you want to do is end up leaving everything in a mess. What we’d recommend you do is start with a script. Having a plan for the script is crucial. Also going in with a plan makes it easier for you to illustrate your visions on the slides. Ideally, you want to narrate a story.

Go in with a template

Many people have this common misconception that using templates is the “easy way out”. But, that’s far from the truth. Instead, there are so many different templates that make all the difference in the world. The templates are handy and allow you to get things done easily and when you have a limited period’s time.

Avoid putting a lot of text

A presentation isn’t meant to include all that you’d speak about during the meeting. Instead, it will serve as a template for what you will speak. So, try to minimize what you are going to add to the individual slides in the presentation. And, try to keep it to the bare minimum. Include more illustrations in the slides too since that expresses what you are trying to convey.

Uniformity is key

Another factor that makes all the difference in the world is to maintain uniformity in the fonts and the alignment that you are adding to the slides. So, from the type of font to the size and colors, keep everything uniform and readable. You don’t want it to be too small or you don’t want it to be too large which would take up the majority of the space in the slide.

Don’t shy on the image

Graphics makes all the difference in the presentation. Not only do you want the images to reinforce the vision of your project, but you also want to ensure that the quality of the image is in high resolution so it doesn’t distort when it’s flashed on the larger screen. Avoid using clip art because those won’t give you the level of premium look that you are looking for.

Avoid too much of special effects

Remember the special effects that you add to the individual transition and slides? Well, you need to hold back on the special effects. Don’t overdo the special and custom effects that you are adding. Adding too much will make the presentation look kiddish, which isn’t your intent.

Sprucing up your PowerPoint presentation isn’t as difficult as you thought. All you have to do is pay attention to these simple tips and the rest should fall into place.