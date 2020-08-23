6 Twilight Characters I Love Or Loathe Even More After Midnight Sun

After studying Midnight Sun, I understand that most likely probably the most relatable side of Bella is that she doesn’t love herself. She views herself as odd and undeserving of marvel and magic, which is why we see her that method when she tells the story. Edward sees her as extraordinary and completely imperfect, and I love that we get to see every part constructive about Bella by means of his perspective. We see how she’s prepared to make herself uncomfortable for the comfort of others, how she loves and protects individuals, and the way really good she is. She lets completely anybody into her life, greets them with kindness, offers them the advantage of the doubt, and makes an effort to get to know everybody earlier than forming an opinion. She does not ignore the detrimental features of Mike and Jessica; they do not exist to her. She sees the great in everybody as a result of she’s so fantastic herself.