6 very popular series around the world on Netflix

Most viewed series in the streaming giant these days. (Netflix)

September is winding down but views on various Netflix titles are not. This penultimate week of the month, several series have been positioned on the platform that have managed to win the interest of the public, keeping it glued to their screen. For this reason, these titles are crowned as the most viewed these days. Latin, American and Korean productions that you should also see. Learn more about them below.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The series starring Evan Peters managed to become one of the most sought after in the Netflix catalog. According to Decider, “It is very well directed, written and acted. Dahmer retells the “Monster of Milwaukee” story, but this time from the perspective of the victims and with more of a focus on the police incompetence that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree. #1 in the Top 10, seen in 92 countries -English-speaking TV category-.

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) ended the lives of 17 innocent victims. Netflix

Destiny: the Winx-T2 saga

Based on the well-known animated series created by Iginio Straffi, this series has built its own story, which follows Bloom, a young woman who discovers she has the power to generate fire and is accepted into the Alfea academy, a study center in a magical world whose existence is secret from mortals. In addition to learning to control her powers, she must face more earthly problems such as love, rivalry and monsters that threaten her existence. In its second season the old regime has fallen and it’s time to welcome the new. New magic, new loves, new faces and new dangers lurk in the shadows. #2 in the Top 10, seen in 89 countries -English speaking TV category-.

Season 2 of “Destiny: The Winx Saga” arrived on September 16, 2022. (Netflix)

Cobra Kai – T5

Following the surprising results of the All Valley Karate Championship, Season 5 begins with Terry Silver bent on expanding the Cobra Kai empire and attempting to impose his style of karate on the city. Kreese is behind bars and Johnny Lawrence has put karate on hold to focus on repairing all the damage he has caused. Thus, Daniel LaRusso has no choice but to resort to an old friend. #3 in the Top 10, seen in 59 countries -English-speaking TV category-.

New season of this series based on the Karate Kid movies. (Netflix)

The King, Vicente Fernandez

Starring Jaime Camil, this biographical drama recounts the hurricane that meant the life of the Mexican music icon – known in his homeland as “Chente” – for seven decades. “From his humble origins to his consolidation as an icon of Mexican music”; Netflix points out. #1 in the Top 10, seen in 18 countries -non-English speaking TV category-.

From his humble origins to his rise to fame, the personal and professional life of ranchera icon Vicente Fernández is chronicled over 70 years.

narcosantos

Series focused on a man who becomes involved in a secret operation of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea, after falling into the trap of a drug trafficker who controls the South American country of Suriname. #2 in the Top 10, seen in 47 countries -non-English speaking TV category-.

Based on the true story of a Korean man who becomes a drug dealer in Suriname, a country in South America. (Netflix)

diary of a gigolo

Mexican series recorded in Argentina that tells the life experience of a boy named Emanuel.. “The life of a gigolo begins to fall apart when he gets involved in a client’s family affairs and breaks the golden rule of his profession: don’t fall in love”; details the streaming giant. #3 in Netflix’s Top 10, seen in 34 countries –non-English speaking TV category-.

It premiered on September 7, 2022.

