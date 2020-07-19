Entertainment

60 million followers on PM Modi’s Twitter, know how far behind Donald Trump

July 19, 2020
new Delhi: PM Modi’s popularity on Twitter is continuously increasing. PM Modi has 60 million followers on Facebook. 60 million or 60 million people now follow PM Modi. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has 83 million followers on Twitter. PM Modi is one of the leaders of the world, who has the most fan following on social media. Also Read – Indian government tightens after accounts of global celebrities hacked, notice sent to Twitter

If you talk about Facebook, PM Modi has 45 million followers on Facebook. Donald Trump is behind on Facebook. Donald Trump has 23 million followers on Facebook. PM Modi is one of the most followed leaders among the world’s leaders. Also Read – PM Modi at UN ECOSOC- Outbreak of epidemic has provided new opportunities for rebirth and reform to UN

The President of America has also discussed the increasing popularity of PM Modi on social media. PM Modi remains very active on social media.

