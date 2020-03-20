’60 Minutes’ Chief Presses to Keep Show Ticking Into the Future

Scott Pelley as soon as discovered himself in the sort of horrible scenario that might immediate most individuals to abandon him instantly. Not Invoice Owens.

CBS Information veteran Pelley had traveled to Iraq in 2003 with a manufacturing staff in tow, together with a well-recognized face: longtime producer Invoice Owens. Pelley and Owens had lined the White Home collectively in an earlier period. That they had journeyed to Iraq and embedded with U.S. Marines underneath fireplace. But as an explosive detonated overhead, troopers believed they have been underneath chemical assault. Pelley seen – too late – that he had left his fuel masks behind in the staff’s automobile.

“I turned, and Invoice, who had been possibly 50 yards away, instantly noticed what the downside was, grabbed my fuel masks and sprinted into the fireplace combat to get it to me,” Pelley recounts. “It turned out the shell that exploded over our heads was not a chemical weapon. However he didn’t know that. And no person knew that.”

Invoice Owens has constructed a profession out of treading floor others would like to keep away from. He’s nonetheless doing it in his comparatively early tenure as simply the third govt producer in the historical past of CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Owens bought the job underneath some tumult, succeeding former govt producer Jeff Fager as CBS Information confronted an inner reckoning after the ouster of Charlie Rose and as hypothesis swirled over who would possibly take the reins at the newsmagazine. He has labored underneath scrutiny in the previous. He was one in all the early staffers at “60 Minutes II,” a spin-off of the authentic that launched regardless of the resistance of Don Hewitt, the present’s authentic chief.

“Some individuals did see it as a risk for the individuals at ’60 Minutes.’ I noticed it as a chance to measure ourselves in opposition to ’60 Minutes,’” Owens says in a current interview at the present’s workplaces in midtown Manhattan, earlier than the current coronavirus epidemic pressured CBS Information staff from their New York services. He was named govt producer of the present in February of final yr, however has basically been working issues since the fall of 2018.

He’s about to step as soon as once more into new territory, launching a brand new extension of the long-running program – and it’s not for TV. In April, if present circumstances don’t get in the means, the new short-form video service Quibi will debut “60 in 6,” an version of “60 Minutes” that Owens hopes will enchantment to a youthful viewer, and probably develop a brand new technology with an ear for the ticking of the sequence’ signature stopwatch.

“Look, ’60 Minutes’ will all the time be the mom ship – Sunday at 7 o’clock, and we take that severely, as Don Hewitt did 50 years in the past,” says Owens. “However an increasing number of younger persons are watching and getting their information off of their cellular gadgets, and I believed it was vital to have a ’60 Minutes’ product out there.”

Owens carries loads of weight on his shoulders. At a information division the place the morning and night applications stay behind rivals at ABC and NBC, “60 Minutes” is a crown jewel at the community. It reaches a high-income viewers that advertisers prize, and, in lately of viewers migrating to streaming-video providers, it retains bringing in huge crowds. In an period when shoppers have been pressured to keep at dwelling due to the unfold of coronavirus, viewership for “60 Minutes” might develop in days to come. Al;prepared, the present is usually one in all the nation’s most-watched applications.

It is usually one in all the final of its variety. Most newsmagazines like “48 Hours,” “20/20” and “Dateline” concentrate on true crime tales, with the occasional investigative piece or breaking-news interview. Latest makes an attempt by NBC to mount a brand new rival to “60 Minutes” – reveals like “Rock Heart,” “On Project” and “Sunday Night time with Megyn Kelly” – have failed to acquire traction. Owens factors to the PBS investigative sequence “Frontline” as a competitor he displays.

The Quibi model gained’t be Mike Wallace’s “60 Minutes.” The segments might be six to 9 minutes in size, not the traditional 13 devoted to the tales on the TV program. When Quibi customers examine in, they’ll be greeted by a extra trendy timepiece than the stopwatch, says Ryan Kadro, a senior content material govt at Quibi and former CBS Information producer who’s overseeing the service’s information programming. This clock will tick sooner than the one to which longtime viewers are accustomed. “The ticking was important,” says Kadro, however Quibi founder Jeffrey Kaztenberg “had the thought to pace up the ticking, as a result of it’s Quibi, somewhat faster paced.”

Owens is constructing a employees for the new enterprise that’s largely separate from the one which places collectively the TV program, with 4 new correspondents: Seth Doane, a CBS Information overseas correspondent; Laurie Segall, a tech reporter who beforehand labored for CNN; Wesley Lowery, a former nationwide correspondent for The Washington Put up; and Enrique Acevedo, a Univision information correspondent. “I see it in some methods as a farm staff . A few of the correspondents who have been employed for this ’60 in 6’ present could in the future work on the Sunday present,” says Owens. The employees for the Quibi manufacturing, he says, will come to at the least 30 staffers.

The pact with Quibi is all the extra exceptional as a result of CBS has its personal streaming-news outlet, CBSN, in addition to a premium subscription service, CBS All Entry. “There was vigorous debate,” says Owens, however Quibi was interesting due to its direct concentrate on youthful viewers. The present will purpose for individuals between 25 and 35, says Kadro, “We all know that is an viewers that’s actually hungry for data and context to try to perceive the world round them,” he provides, and “60 Minutes” is “already a model that everyone is admittedly conversant in.”

And but, Owens can be making some refined adjustments at the flagship. Sure, viewers proceed to see the in-depth enterprise reporting that sends Invoice Whitaker to the Bahamas to look at how officers there are grappling with local weather change or dispatches Jon Wertheim to examine what driverless vans would possibly do to the transportation business. However they’re more and more watching segments that attempt to get behind the most urgent headlines of the week.

Scott Pelley just lately went to Westchester County, NY, a middle of the coronavirus epidemic in the state, and interviewed nurses and even somebody who has quarantined herself. That has adopted in-the-headlines interviews with individuals like Senator Bernie Sanders or former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg at moments of consequence.

“Invoice’s DNA is in arduous information,” says Lesley Stahl, the “60 Minutes” correspondent most related to the program’s earlier eras. “He’s undoubtedly bringing that sensibility total and to every particular person piece. I’ve seen it with a few of my items, the place he’ll say, ‘Lesley, you buried the lede.’ And I haven’t heard that in a very long time.”

Owens thinks “60” can function a definitive supply on a narrative that generates chatter all week. When cable-news speaking heads drone on a couple of subject for days, his present can typically get to the individuals at the middle of the dialogue for a first-mover interview.

Getting Pelley’s report on the air took numerous work. Senior staffers at “60 Minutes” have been working underneath self-quarantine after a handful of CBS Information staffers have examined optimistic for coronavirus, in accordance to an individual conversant in the matter. The lead piece was uploaded for broadcast from a lodge room in White Plains, the place some staffers rented a room to edit it, this particular person says. Between screening segments and going over scripts, Sunday’s broadcast wasn’t finalized till simply 90 minutes earlier than airtime.

“We spend loads of weekends right here crashing tales which might be topical,” says Owens. “We wish to be in the dialog. We wish to assist begin a dialog at the starting of each week. ‘Did you see what was on 60 Minutes?’”

He has plans for the present’s future as properly. With the full-time correspondent staff down to simply three – Stahl, Pelley and Whitaker – after Steve Kroft’s retirement, Owens Is taken with including. The present has a variety of contributors, together with two, Sharyn Alfonsi and Wertheim, whose profiles are rising. Anderson Cooper contributes about ten items a yr, largely carried out throughout scheduled day without work from his job at CNN. Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Holly Williams additionally contribute.

“I would love to get the correspondent employees to a extra settled full time employees, slightly than two [stories] right here, six there and eight there, nevertheless it’s tough,” Owens says. “We’re not there but. We’re clearly in a transition level,” Many will doubtless be referred to as, however few might be chosen. Owens isn’t wanting to land a star anchor, however slightly an ace storyteller. “That’s way more vital to me than some bright-light boldface identify,” he says. “I’m not likely taken with the free company market and whose contract is developing.”

However he’s additionally keen to hold each the Quibi employees and the TV employees transferring alongside. “Invoice used to work for me,” says Pelley. “And now I work for him.”