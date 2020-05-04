60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl Finally Shared Her Coronavirus Story

It goes with out saying that the coronavirus pandemic has had main results on totally different elements of our lives, and individuals are nonetheless being impacted by it day by day. However within the midst of the uncertainty, many have stepped as much as share their private experiences with the virus in an try to assist educate and encourage the general public. Now, 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl has revealed that she contracted the illness, and he or she’s opening up about her battle with it.