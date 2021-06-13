61 boys and 15 ladies stuck from the farm space in Noida, police discovered it on this situation

Noida (UP): All through the weekly lockdown in Noida, 61 other folks, together with 15 ladies, were arrested for partying with out permission at Chaudhary Farm Area positioned in Sector-135 of Thana Parkway house. The police have additionally arrested 5 individuals who arranged the celebration. The police have discovered an enormous amount of Haryana Marka liquor from the spot. A lot of them had under the influence of alcohol alcohol. The Excise Division could also be making ready for motion in opposition to them. Additionally Learn – Delhi Lockdown-Release: Kejriwal’s caution, ‘Restrictions like lockdown could also be imposed in Delhi once more, so…’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Rajesh S mentioned that in spite of the lockdown on Sunday night time, numerous other folks had been partying at Chaudhary Farm Area positioned in Sector-135 of the Thana Parkway house. He informed that after you have details about the incident, the police raided the farm space. The farm home is being informed of an individual named Ritesh Chadha.

The police have arrested 46 males and 15 ladies, together with Sohail, Ankur, Bilal, Vakil, Shahnawaz, Dharamveer, who arranged the celebration from the spot, the reputable mentioned. He informed that an enormous amount of Haryana Marka liquor used to be discovered from the spot.

The DCP mentioned that on this case the staff of Excise Division of Gautam Budh Nagar district is registering a case in opposition to them one at a time. He mentioned that motion would even be taken in opposition to the landlord of the farm space. He informed that the police is operating a unique marketing campaign in opposition to those that celebration illegally within the farm space at the banks of Yamuna. Below this, on Saturday additionally 14 other folks, together with 5 ladies, had been arrested via the police.