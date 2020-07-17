61 Rajya Sabha members including Scindia, Digvijay to be sworn in on July 22

New Delhi: 61 newly elected Rajya Sabha members from 20 states of the country have been invited for the oath on 22 July. This swearing-in ceremony will take place in the chamber of the House. Those members who are not present on this day will be able to take oath during the upcoming monsoon session. Prominent faces like BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren are among 61 Rajya Sabha MPs. Also Read – Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia should have waited rather than rebel: Moily

Due to the challenge of the Korana virus, it was decided to take oath in the House for the first time between two sessions. Usually, the oath of office is administered during the chamber and session of the Speaker. Rajya Sabha elections were held for a total of 61 seats between March and June, out of which 42 seats were elected unopposed in March itself. At the same time, elections were held on June 19 in some seats with the battle of thorns.

Rajya Sabha elections were held on vacant seats in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Arunachal, Manipur etc. This time, 43 of the 61 leaders who have become Rajya Sabha members have reached the upper house for the first time. This figure is 72 percent. Only 12 of the 61 members who have completed their tenure have been able to return.

The BJP fielded most of the new faces this time. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who came to the BJP from the Congress, was successful in winning elections on a BJP ticket from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP currently has 86 members in the Rajya Sabha. BJP won a total of 11 seats in the election of 61 seats in 20 states. Due to which the BJP’s figure in the upper house has increased from 75 to 86 and the NDA has reached 113.

The NDA figure of 113 also has the support of nominated and independent MPs. The figure for the majority in the 245-member Rajya Sabha is 123. The BJP also has the support of the BJDA YSR Congress outside the NDA.