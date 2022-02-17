61 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar Plus+, Disney+, Amazon, Filmin and Apple TV+

Wednesday greetings. Half of the week and as Friday approaches, premieres are approaching. From streaming more concretely. So once again let’s review the 61 series, movies and documentaries arriving from today and until Sunday to Netflix, HBO Max, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar Plus + and Apple TV +

‘someone is lying’

Based on the homonymous novel by Karen M. McManus and with the help of Darío Madrona (‘Elite’) as showrunner, comes this teen drama that presents five boys who are punished in high school. Only four make it out of the punishment room alive.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Leatherface returns in this sequel to Tobe Hooper’s ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ with four idealistic young men who arrive in a remote Texas town to start their own company. However, everything changes when they break into the house of a certain serial killer.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

'Narcogallegos'





Documentary of two episodes that takes us to the entrance door of drugs in Europe: Galicia and the domains of Sito Miñanco. A review of how the territory became a priority in the fight against drug trafficking and how this activity currently works.

Premiere on Wednesday in Movistar Plus +

‘Separation’

Ben Stiller directs this thriller that takes us into a corporate dystopia with a world where work and personal life can be surgically separated. A procedure to which the workers of a mysterious company have been subjected.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV+

‘The Cuphead series!’

The popular video game inspired by the classic animation of the 20th century promises us that we will have as much fun as ever with the adventure of these two ceramic brothers and their fight for the soul of Cuphead.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

all premieres

Netflix

Movistar Plus+

HBO Max

‘Looking for Magic Mike’ (Friday)

‘Dollface’ T2 (jueves)

‘Dune’ (Thursday)

‘Sons of Dune’ (Thursday)

‘Painting with John’ T2 (sábado)

Disney+

Prime Video

Apple TV+

‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’

‘Separation’

Espinof recommends…

‘Devs’

Here Alex Garland launches his thesis on the universe, prevailing mathematics and physics in a hypnotic thriller starring a young woman who is promoted to work on a top-secret project for a high-tech company. As beautiful and aesthetically cared for as she knew when using the tropes of the genre to avoid becoming self-absorbed.