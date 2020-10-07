613 kilo hour reached to Ram temple in Ayodhya from 4500 km, sound will echo up to 8 KM, see photos

Ayodhya: A ‘Ram Rath Yatra’ started from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on 17 September 2020 reached Ayodhya today. In the yatra organized by the Chennai-based Rights Legal Rights Council, a 4.1 feet tall bell with Jai Sri Ram ‘has been lowered to the Ram temple. The special thing of this hour is that its sound is heard for many kilometers. It has been presented by the Legal Right Council. Also Read – India Coast Guard’s surveillance vessel ‘Vigraha’ launched, safeguarded maritime borders

In fact, after Bhoomipujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, devotees are offering something according to their reverence and ability. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a 613-kilogram hour was brought to Ramlala, traveling 4500 km from Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. The special thing of this hour is that its sound is heard for many kilometers. It has been presented by the Legal Right Council. Also Read – Ayodhya: First contribution from ‘Hindu Bhai’ for the construction of mosque, donated 21 thousand

This hour has been brought to Ayodhya by placing it on Ramrath. Ramratha Yatra started on 17 September, which was completed in Ayodhya on 10 October in 21 days on 7 October.

The National General Secretary of Legal Rights Council says, “The bell weighs 613 kgs, is 4.1 ft tall & 3.9 ft wide. If it’s rung by keeping it in a very high place, its sound can be heard in a radius of 8 kms. We crossed 11 states, covering a distance of 4,555 km to reach Ayodhya. https://t.co/Acl2t5EgqS pic.twitter.com/wiFrFuJb1c – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2020

This hour in Ram temple is unique. It is 4 feet high and weighs 613 kg. Made of bronze. Its width is 3.9 feet. On reaching Ayodhya, Rajalakshmi Manda said that her life was blessed. She herself has driven the chariot of Lord Rama from Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya.

The National General Secretary of the Legal Rights Council said, “The hour weighs 613 kg, 4.1 feet long and 3.9 feet wide.” If it is sung on a very high place, then its sound can be heard within a radius of 8 km. ” Crossing 11 states, he has covered a distance of 4,555 km to reach Ayodhya.

On reaching Ayodhya, Rajalakshmi Manda said that her life was blessed. She herself has driven the chariot of Lord Rama from Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya. This special hour brought Rajalakshmi Manda from Tamil Nadu. Rajalakshmi is famous in the country as Bullet Queen. She is the second woman in the world to set a world record of pulling 9.5 tons.

A total of 18 people have reached Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu in the journey.

Rajalakshmi told that this hour and the idol of Lord Rama Darbar and Ganesh were worshiped on the way. A total of 18 people have reached Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu in the journey. On this occasion, MP, Municipal MLA, Mayor, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and many others were present. Let me tell you that after waiting for a long time, the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has started. After the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, people from all over the country are coming to see Ramlala and bring an offering for Ramlala.