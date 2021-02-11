62% of Music Community Is Experiencing Financial Problem: MusiCares

Some 62% of the respondents to a MusiCares survey launched final fall are experiencing reasonably excessive to very excessive ranges of monetary stress, whereas almost 35% stated they had been in search of counseling for despair, anxiousness and stress.

51% stated they’d low to very low confidence that they may afford fundamental dwelling bills in the course of the pandemic. Along with the above statistic on despair, 26% reported experiencing average to extreme ranges of despair, whereas 53.5% stated they had been unable to get counseling as a result of they couldn’t afford it.

The survey, performed type October 2020 by way of final month, acquired 2,835 respondents, with necessities of being 18 years of age or older and having their work within the music business as their main supply of earnings for the previous 5 years are extra. MusiCares, based in 1989, is the charitable wing of the Recording Academy.

New MusiCares Government Director Laura Segura wrote in a letter accompanying the outcomes: “We might by no means have identified that the music group can be sidelined — for eleven months now — by a pandemic of this magnitude. MusiCares isn’t any stranger to serving to folks by way of troublesome moments, having served the music group in instances of want since 1989. However really, nothing has reached the scope of this yr. Since our COVID Aid effort started in March 2020, over $22 million has been distributed to greater than 25,000 music folks and their households.

“Members of the dwell music business have been hit notably arduous,” she continues partly. “Live performance venues had been the primary to shut, and would be the final to reopen. As of late, dwell occasions account for 75 % of an artist’s earnings. And behind each artist, there are hundreds of aspect musicians, crew members, and stagehands, with out whom there can be no exhibits. For these people, dwell occasions typically account for one hundred pc of their earnings.

“The monetary insecurity confronted by the music group amid the pandemic has additionally had an impact on psychological well being. 26 % of MusiCares survey respondents reported experiencing average to extreme ranges of despair. As compared, a 2019 Nationwide Well being Interview Survey of U.S. adults discovered solely 4.7 % reported common emotions of despair.

“Music folks – we would like you to know that we hear you, and we’re right here for you. MusiCares might help. Our psychological well being and habit restoration providers embrace monetary help for remedy, psychiatric care, inpatient substance abuse therapy, sober dwelling, and extra. Our workforce of licensed professionals gives every consumer with assist and referrals, treating every case with confidentiality and care.

MusiCares additionally hosts a 123 of free cyber assist teams every week. Our Dependancy Restoration Teams provide a secure setting through which purchasers can talk about the challenges of staying clear and sober within the music business. We additionally provide Emotional Help Teams for these feeling pressured or anxious in regards to the state of the music business or are simply on the lookout for a bit of group and assist. All teams are free of cost and open to any music particular person desirous about attending.”

For extra data, go to https://www.grammy.com/musicares