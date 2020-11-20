Entertainment

6608 new cases of corona infection were reported in Delhi, the total figure of the dead was 8,159.

November 20, 2020
new Delhi: In the national capital, the number of infected people reached more than 5.17 lakhs after the arrival of 6,608 new cases of Kovid-19 on Friday, while 118 more patients died due to the epidemic during the same period, taking the death toll to 8,159. Officials gave this information. Also Read – In Delhi, violation of these rules of Corona, including social distancing, will now cost 2000 rupees. Penalty of

Total cases: 5,17,238 Also Read – 60-hour curfew starts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, night curfew will be applicable in these 3 cities of the state from tomorrow also

Total recoveries: 4,68,143 Also Read – Delhi-NCR Lockdown: Is Lockdown going to be done in Delhi again? Manish Sisodia gave this statement

Active Cases: 40,936

Death toll: 8,159

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, the total number of cases on Friday increased to 5,17,238, of which 4,68,143 people have become healthy.

According to this, 40,936 patients are currently being treated in Delhi. The number of detained areas in Delhi increased to 4,560 on Friday, compared to 4,501 on the previous day.

