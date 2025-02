Virginian: Season One Pt 1 [DVD] [Import] 平行輸入【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品情報

Product Description James Drury Doug McClure Lee J. Cobb. Based on Owen Wisters 1902 novel this 1960s TV series delivered a slew of interesting character studies twisted into each weekly plot for a treasure trove of Western tales. Guest stars included George C. Scott Bette Davis Lee Marvin Ricardo Montalban and many more in the first 15 episodes on 6 DVDs. 1962-63/color/19 hrs. 30 min/NR/fullscreen.