Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch off Poster - Large Cinema Scratchable Poster【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch off Poster - Large Cinema Scratchable Poster - Horror Films of all Time Bucket List - 24x16" Easy to Frame Scratchable Checklist Poster - Must See Movie Challenge - 100 Essential Horrors Scratch off Calendar with Scratcher Included - Greatest Horrors to Watch
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| TOP 100 HORROR MOVIES - a mix of movies that have become classics， as well as modern movies based on several popular ratings. Under each film， the director， year and country of origin are indicated
COLORFUL ICONS - after erasing， you will see a lot of bright and intricate icons that often indicate subtle details of the movie
READY-MADE GIFT - top 100 horror movies scratch off poster has a stylish and presentable gift package so there is no need to search for another one
SCRATCH TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES - the set has everything for a comfortable and beautiful scratching off films. Scratch tool is designed so that anyone can easily erase the film without damaging the poster. You will also get a lot of other accessories which are described in detail in the manual
EASY TO FRAME - you can easily pick up a 16-by-24-inch poster frame. Any doubts left Dont forget about the manufacturers 45-day warranty. Click "Add to cart" button and get your top 100 horror movies scratch off poster soon
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0763416528246
商品コード
YS0000047440637672
