トップセラー愛用!リサーチ効率化ツール

オークション落札商品中古

YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gi【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

この商品の詳細を見る

『YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gi【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月10日 19時 12分に出品され04月10日 19時 12分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在627件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鳥取県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。

YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gi【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品説明

輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。

商品名 YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gift Idea with 24 Animals， Discover New Experiences and Daily Collectible Surprises
ブランド名
商品コメント ADVENT CALENDAR 2023 - Enjoy more fun with the Advent Calendar on Christmas Eve and let kids explore behind each door of the Advent Calendar 2023 to discover new experiences and create their own ocean land animal adventures.
24 ANIMAL BUILDING BLOCKS TOYS: Includes 12 land animals， 12 sea animals and includes a foldout playmat so kids can fold down the back of the advent calendar for even more imaginative adventures.
MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY - The 12 land animals in this Christmas countdown playset can be combined to make a larger elephant block， and the 12 sea animals can be combined to make a larger shark block for even more play and display possibilities.
CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN GIFT IDEAS - Give this 2023 Advent Calendar to your child as a Christmas holiday gift to create holiday cheer during the Christmas holiday season and start a collection of animal blocks they can enjoy all year long
CULTIVATE YOUR CHILDRENS CREATIVITY: Each surprise in the advent calendar 2023 comes with an easy-to-follow assembly guide， and imaginative stories unfold as kids discover the mini animal models and the accessories behind each door.

製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。

カテゴリ
タグ
  • YxRobi
  • Advent
  • Calendar
  • 2023，
  • Christmas
  • Holiday
  • Countdown
  • Building
  • Blocks
  • Gi
落札価格8176

入札件数

627 入札履歴

残り時間

終了

  • 落札情報
  • 出品者情報
落札価格
8176円
開始価格
8176円
即決価格
8176円
入札単位
100円
商品状態
新品、未使用
個数
1
開始日時
2025.02.07 3:27
終了日時
2025.04.10 16:52
自動延長
なし
早期終了
なし
入札者評価制限
あり
入札者認証制限
あり
オークションID
出品者
kJ-2724f7f5a1
総合評価
-良い評価-- 悪い評価-
評価コメント
出品地域
鳥取県

支払い・配送方法

支払い方法
    送料負担
    落札者
    発送元
    鳥取県
    海外発送
    対応しません
    発送方法
    -

    商品説明

