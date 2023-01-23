YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gi【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

ADVENT CALENDAR 2023 - Enjoy more fun with the Advent Calendar on Christmas Eve and let kids explore behind each door of the Advent Calendar 2023 to discover new experiences and create their own ocean land animal adventures.

24 ANIMAL BUILDING BLOCKS TOYS: Includes 12 land animals， 12 sea animals and includes a foldout playmat so kids can fold down the back of the advent calendar for even more imaginative adventures.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY - The 12 land animals in this Christmas countdown playset can be combined to make a larger elephant block， and the 12 sea animals can be combined to make a larger shark block for even more play and display possibilities.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN GIFT IDEAS - Give this 2023 Advent Calendar to your child as a Christmas holiday gift to create holiday cheer during the Christmas holiday season and start a collection of animal blocks they can enjoy all year long

CULTIVATE YOUR CHILDRENS CREATIVITY: Each surprise in the advent calendar 2023 comes with an easy-to-follow assembly guide， and imaginative stories unfold as kids discover the mini animal models and the accessories behind each door.