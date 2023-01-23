『YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gi【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月10日 19時 12分に出品され04月10日 19時 12分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在627件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鳥取県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|YxRobi Advent Calendar 2023， Christmas Holiday Countdown Building Blocks Gift Idea with 24 Animals， Discover New Experiences and Daily Collectible Surprises
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ADVENT CALENDAR 2023 - Enjoy more fun with the Advent Calendar on Christmas Eve and let kids explore behind each door of the Advent Calendar 2023 to discover new experiences and create their own ocean land animal adventures.
24 ANIMAL BUILDING BLOCKS TOYS: Includes 12 land animals， 12 sea animals and includes a foldout playmat so kids can fold down the back of the advent calendar for even more imaginative adventures.
MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY - The 12 land animals in this Christmas countdown playset can be combined to make a larger elephant block， and the 12 sea animals can be combined to make a larger shark block for even more play and display possibilities.
CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN GIFT IDEAS - Give this 2023 Advent Calendar to your child as a Christmas holiday gift to create holiday cheer during the Christmas holiday season and start a collection of animal blocks they can enjoy all year long
CULTIVATE YOUR CHILDRENS CREATIVITY: Each surprise in the advent calendar 2023 comes with an easy-to-follow assembly guide， and imaginative stories unfold as kids discover the mini animal models and the accessories behind each door.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440377376
