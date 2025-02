7 in 1 Hammering Pounding Toys Wooden Montessori Educational Fishing Game X【お歳暮】

商品コメント

7ーINー1 Activity Cube for Early LearningOur wooden montessori toys provides 7 ways to learn and play: whack a mole game, musical xylophone, fishing game, catch worms, learning clock, spinning gears, slide maze game. Excellent multiーtoy to keep your toddlers busy and happy.

Early Learning Developmental Toys7 different activities in one toy, which adds more challenge for babies and toddlers. Help to develop their handーeye coordination, muscle control, fine motor skills, and color recognition ability. Great educational toys for 3 year olds gifts.

Parentーchild Interactive Wood ToysMontessori toys include 1* pounding bench, 2* toy hammer, 2*fishing rods and 1*mallet(magnet on the bottom to catch worms) for 2 or more kids to play. Spend happy family time with your little one, perfect toddler activitie toys or autistic toys.

Safe & Durable Learning ToysThis wooden toys is made of natural wood and waterーbased paint, sturdy and smooth. Perfect size to fit your babys small hands & easy to take anywhere. A great wooden baby toys for 2 year old, toddler toys age 1ー2 2ー4. Also Great early learning centre toys.

Wonderful Toddler GiftsThis space saving fine motor skill toys with adorable package will be a wonderful birthday gifts for boys girls, montessori baby toys for 2 3 year olds boys and girls, wooden sensory toys for toddlers 1ー3, baby toys 12ー18 months, also good therapy occupational toys for autism kids.