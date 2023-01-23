Star Wars XWing 2. Edition Die Schlacht von Yavin【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Complete your Star Wars fleet of the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire with more ship cards and the Death Star Grave. Experience the legendary battle of Yavin with this scenario pack

Control your own fleet and battle for the highness of the Star Wars universe. With this expansion you can complement your forces of the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire

Measure your tactical skill in this competitive tabletop game in short air battles or epic space battles that offer lots of fun and excitement

To play this expansion you need a basic game from Star Wars XWing 2. Edition and the ships listed on the box

2 Players From 14 Years 3045 Minutes Playing Time per Game Author Jay Little Frank Brooks Max Brooke and Alex Davy Game in German