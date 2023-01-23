『Star Wars XWing 2. Edition Die Schlacht von Yavin【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから04月22日 14時 27分に出品され04月22日 14時 27分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,176円に設定されています。現在593件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。神奈川県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Star Wars XWing 2. Edition Die Schlacht von Yavin
|ブランド名
|Asmodee Gmbh
|商品コメント
| Complete your Star Wars fleet of the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire with more ship cards and the Death Star Grave. Experience the legendary battle of Yavin with this scenario pack
Control your own fleet and battle for the highness of the Star Wars universe. With this expansion you can complement your forces of the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire
Measure your tactical skill in this competitive tabletop game in short air battles or epic space battles that offer lots of fun and excitement
To play this expansion you need a basic game from Star Wars XWing 2. Edition and the ships listed on the box
2 Players From 14 Years 3045 Minutes Playing Time per Game Author Jay Little Frank Brooks Max Brooke and Alex Davy Game in German
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0841333119515
商品コード
YS0000028539782704
Exceed Fighting System Under Night In Birth Orie Box 卓上アーケードゲーム 戦闘戦略ゲーム 大
¥ 8176
Arrival English
¥ 8176
Race to the White House
¥ 8176
Guardians Call A Hero Fantasy Inspired ボードゲーム 推薦 競争力のある楽しみ ミニチュアを持つティーンと
¥ 8176
Paladin RPG Adventures Deluxe HC
¥ 8176
Characters Expansion
¥ 8176
3W Tide of Fortune Boardgame
¥ 8176
Dominoes Set 28 Piece Domino Tiles Set Handcrafted Classic Numbers Table Ga
¥ 8176
MasterPieces Opoly Board Games The Wizard of Oz Emerald City Opoly Offici
¥ 8176
BlazBlue Exceed Noel Box
¥ 8176
WE Games Wood Block Party Game Includes 12 in. Wooden Box and die Walnut
¥ 8176
The Mexican Train Dominoes 91 Color Dot Double 12 Dominoes
¥ 8176
CMON A Song of Ice and Fire 卓上ミニチュアゲーム グレイジョイヒーローズ Iボックスセット 10代と大人向けストラテジーゲ
¥ 8176
Lorenzo il Magnifico Houses of Renaissance
¥ 8176
The Masters Atlas Grid Tiles Grass/Stone 44 Reversible Dry & Wet Erase Ma
¥ 8176
The World Game Fun Geography Board Game Educational Game for Kids & Adult
¥ 8176
浅香遊戯王 アイスジグソーパズル 9 レベル10 非常に硬い
¥ 8176
PAW PATROL 6037954マーシャルの森林消防車の図と乗り物
¥ 8176
落札価格8176円
593 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！