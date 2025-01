Axel Adventures Dinosaur Explorer Kit Dinosaur Toys for Kids 35 Dinosaur Ex【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

FOUR WAYS TO PLAY 1 Outdoor Dinosaur Explorer Kit Sandpit Dinosaur Excavation 2 Make Salt dough Dinosaur Fossils 3 Discover your AUGMENTED REALITY baby TRex pet 4 Dino grow eggs

IMAGINATIVE PLAY Creative open ended play has been show to decrease anxiety Helps chidren express and explore feelings and supports linguistic development

DINO EXCAVATION Put on your Dinosaur explorer hat and discover your Dinosaurs using the brush & Magnifying glass Kids palaeontology dinosaur excavation Kit. GROW YOUR DINOSAUR Dinosaur explorer kit includes 2 dino grow eggs.

AUGMENTED REALITY FOR KIDS Get exclusive access to the Axel Adventures app and as if by MAGIC discover your very own Augemnted Reality baby TRex

INCLUDES x12 Dinosaur figures Excavation brush Magnifying glass Explorer hat with dino spikes internal size 21 inches x 2 Dinosaur grow eggs Dinosaur adoption certificate Augmented reality trigger image Canvas bag for easy clean up Insert with instructions on using the app and other details